Silver Glass Productions to Present World Premiere of QUANTUM DEBT

Silver Glass Productions will present the World Premiere of QUANTUM DEBT, a new movement-based drama conceived, written and directed by Suzanne Willett at Off-Broadway's Players Theatre. Opening is set for December 9 with a post-show talkback to follow.

QUANTUM DEBT is a look at student debt through the lens of quantum physics. A first-generation college student struggles with increasing college debt as she returns home to help the family, leading her to question her sense of self-worth. This movement-based piece is rooted in the differing realities of the American Dream for GenXers and Millennials.

At the December 9 post-show talkback, panelists will discuss the student debt crisis. Panelists will include Jennifer Weil, a legal specialist in student debt; Winston Berkman-Breen, Deputy Director of Advocacy & Policy Counsel at Student Borrower Protection Center; and Andrew Ross, Professor of Social and Cultural Analysis at NYU and one of the founders of Debt Collective. Actor/writer Trey Radu-Blackburn, co-founder Asterism Theatre Company, will be moderating.

QUANTUM DEBT stars Caitlin Ferguson, Claire Main, Collin McConnell, Laura Murphy, Josephine Pizzino, David Skakopi and Rebecca Wolf. The production team includes

Zach Dulny (lighting), Kristine Schlachter (stage manager), and Simone Schieffer (set/costumes).

QUANTUM DEBT runs through December 19, Thursday-Sunday at 7pm. The Players Theatre is located at 115 MacDougal Street, New York NY 10012 (accessible from the A,C,E trains at West 4th Street). Running time is 60 minutes. Tickets are $30 - $72. For tickets and more information, visit www.quantumdebt.org.