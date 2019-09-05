Signature's THE YOUNG MAN FROM ATLANTA Announces Casting and Tickets Now On Sale

Signature Theatre has announced casting and the creative team for The Young Man from Atlanta, the Pulitzer Prize-winning play by two-time Academy Award winner and former Signature Residency One Playwright Horton Foote, directed by Michael Wilson. Tickets, priced at $35 thanks to the Signature Ticket Initiative, are on sale now for the production, which runs November 5 to December 8, 2019 with a Sunday, November 24th opening night in The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street between 9th and 10th Avenues).

The cast for The Young Man from Atlanta includes Devon Abner (Signature's The Orphans' Home Cycle and The Trip to Bountiful) as Ted Cleveland Jr., Dan Bittner (Brittany Runs a Marathon) as Tom Jackson, Pat Bowie (Signature's The Orphans' Home Cycle) as Etta Doris, Kristine Nielsen (Signature's What I Did Last Summer) as Lily Dale, Jon Orsini (Signature's Incident at Vichy) as Carson, Larry Pine (Evening at the Talk House) as Pete Davenport, and Aidan Quinn (CBS' "Elementary") as Will Kidder. Additional casting will be determined at a later date.

The creative team for The Young Man from Atlanta includes Jeff Cowie (Scenic Design), Van Broughton Ramsey (Costume Design), David Lander (Lighting Design) and John Gromada (Sound Design & Original Music). The Production Stage Manager is Robert Bennett and Casting is by Caparelliotis Casting.

Danger lurks just below the surface in Horton Foote's powerful, Pulitzer Prize-winning drama of an aging couple still reeling from the death of their only child. Set against the backdrop of a rapidly modernizing 1950s Houston, the Kidders' lives are turned upside down once again when a figure from their son's past shows up in town. They deny, deflect and deceive in an effort to avoid the danger but can't dodge the inevitable reckoning. How far will these grieving parents go to avoid the truths this young man from Atlanta might reveal? Director Michael Wilson (The Orphans' Home Cycle, The Old Friends), the premier interpreter of Foote's work, returns to Signature to spearhead this beautiful, heartbreaking play that explores and dissects the American dream while revealing the depths we go to in order to keep ourselves safe.

Additionally, Signature Theatre will host several special events at The Pershing Square Signature Center in conjunction with its run of The Young Man from Atlanta. Signature Spotlight Series is sponsored by American Express.

Director Michael Wilson and Hallie Foote will participate in a free pre-show discussion on Wednesday, November 13. Talkbacks with members of the cast and creative team for this production will also take place following the performances on November 12, November 19, November 26, and December 3.

As part of its commitment to providing an enjoyable theatre-going experience for all patrons, Signature Theatre offers open caption and audio described performances during the season. For The Young Man from Atlanta, the Audio Described performance is on December 7 at 2:00pm and the Open Caption performance is on December 8 at 2:00pm.

The Young Man from Atlanta is generously sponsored by The Blanche & Irving Laurie Foundation. The Young Man from Atlanta is generously supported by the Laura Pels International Foundation for Theater.

The groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative: A Generation of Access, which recently celebrated its one-millionth ticket sold, is a program that guarantees affordable tickets to every Signature production through 2031. Serving as a model for theatres and performing arts organizations across the country, the Initiative was founded in 2005 and is made possible by lead partner The Pershing Square Foundation. Additional support is provided by the Jerome L. Greene Foundation, the Howard Gilman Foundation, Margot Adams, The SHS Foundation, Consolidated Edison Company of New York, and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs.

To purchase tickets for all Signature Productions call Ticket Services at 212-244-7529 (Tues. - Sun., 11am - 6pm) or visit www.SignatureTheatre.org.





