Shuffles NYC to Bring Holiday Show PETER PANTOMIME To Symphony Space

Join in for a holiday extravaganza unlike anything you've seen before. Perfect for the whole family!

Nov. 13, 2023

ShufflesNYC invites you to celebrate the holidays with PETER PANTOmime! Performed in the style of a traditional English pantomime, PETER PANTOmime is an imaginative retelling of the beloved Peter Pan classic. Filled with singing, acting, and tapping, PETER PANTOmime is a holiday extravaganza unlike anything you have seen before. Clap for the sweet but sassy Tinkerbell, hiss at the sly Captain Hook and cheer for the playful, mischievous Peter Pan. Let the infectious spirit of magical tapping feet sweep you away to Neverland! A perfect family experience fit for all ages.

There will be a 2pm and a 5pm performance on Sunday November 26, 2023.

Get tickets here: Click Here

Starring Violet Tinnirello (Peter Pan), Emerson Davis (Wendy), Mikah Zayas (Nana/Smee), Klein Walker (John), Lila Maley (Michael), Cosima Ho (Tinkerbell), Chris Harrod (Captain Hook/Father), Cyndi Steele-Harrod (Mother/Noodler), Camilla Phillips (Liza/Pirate Tom/ Older Wendy), Nate Segura (Pirate Cecco/ Charley), Tony Lucas Valles (Pirate Starkey/ Bert), Nina Schmelkin (Lily Tiger), Milena Carpati (Crocodile), Blake Rushing (Bo Peep).

The Lost Boy Ensemble includes: Marlowe Finck, Jack Bethe, Julie Bethe, Marcus Chinchilla, Suzanne Hamilton, Owen Hart, Lilianne Hamilton, Emma Cobert, Philippa Reid, Silas Vitrano WIlson, Evan Roberts.

Woodland Creature & Mermaid Ensembles includes: Maya Rudenstine, Bella Brown, Addie Friedland, Coco Zegar, Farsi Higgins, Avery Chow, Romy Nachon, Aila Maluki, Cecilia Francis, Matthias Caquias, Phoebe Schwartz, Evan Roberts, Julie Bethe, Jack Bethe, Parker Sachs-Madeira, Addie Friedland, Bella Brown.

Tap Cracker Ensemble includes: Caroline Fish, Caroline Goldman, Sophia Paley, Noa Saviano. Sadie Schnierow, Jane Siegel, Ella Stanley, Emily Topkis, Milena Carpati, Sophie Knapp, Sophia Kornstein, Vivian Lazerow, Camilla Phillips, Violet Tinnirello, Brooke Zaslow, Mikah Zayas, Emerson Davis, Nina Schmelkin, Riley Thompson Wordsman, Myla Friedman.




Shuffles NYC to Bring Holiday Show PETER PANTOMIME To Symphony Space
