Seize the Show Presents Live, Interactive Escape Room RUBIX CONTROL

It was announced today that David Carpenter, the multi-platform entertainment producer (Saving Wonderland, SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW on Broadway, Puffs: Filmed live) and CEO of Gamiotics Inc., will present RUBIX CONTROL, the latest live performance real-time gaming experience from Seize the Show. RUBIX CONTROL is a live, interactive virtual escape room with a cast of five actors cheering you on, and tripping you up. With multiple pathways to solve the puzzle, Seize the Show guarantees that it's never the same show twice, and you'll want to experience RUBIX CONRTOL again and again!

The 60-minute timed experiences are available on Thursday, January 28th at 7pm ET, Friday January 29th at 7pm ET, Saturday January 30th at 5pm ET & 9pm ET, Thursday February 4th at 7pm ET, Friday February 5th at 7pm ET, and Saturday February 6th at 5pm ET & 9pm ET. Tickets for all performances can be purchased HERE.

Tickets start at $14.99, see it first and save on Thursday, January 28th! Choose to play on the Alpha Track or the Omega Track - both are action-packed, but feature different puzzles and games for a new experience each time you play. If you want to play together with a group, be sure to choose the same Track when purchasing your tickets.

Due to the unique nature of RUBIX CONTROL, audience capacity is limited to 50 per performance, so no All Access Passes will be available.



What a time to be alive! Finally, an intergalactic cruise called The RUBIX has launched and is on its way to civilize Mars! With a loyal captain, and a team of five "space settlers", this new maiden voyage promises to be one for the history books. Unfortunately, you are an unpaid IT intern, back on Earth. But when the ship goes off course and loses connection with Mission Control, they turn to you! This is your moment! You must reprogram the AI and bring the mission to safety. But it won't be easy. The RUBIX is a twisting and turning modular ship, whose layout changes every few minutes, and there's a saboteur in your midst, who you must identify before the clock runs out.

RUBIX CONTROL is written by Kevin Hammonds, Attillio Rigotti, David Andrew Laws and Jacob Thompson and produced and directed by David Carpenter. Caroline Prugh serves as the story editor. Attillio Rigotti serves as co-director. The Acting Company includes Lynn Craig, Kim Morgan Dean, Michael Indeglio, Michael Pilato, Carlina Parker, and Jacob Thompson. Production stage manager is Sarah Reynolds, stage manager Kaila Hill, sound design by Ryan Milligan, original music by Ben Boecker, and projection design by Kaila Hill. Victoria Cairl oversees business development.