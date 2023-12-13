See Hank Azaria, Edie Falco & More in 52nd Street Project's FOOD FOR THOUGHT: THE SCRUMPTIOUS PLAYS

The 52nd Street Project, a non-profit organization known for making a difference in the lives of children from the Hell's Kitchen (Clinton) neighborhood and bringing them together with professional theater artists to produce original shows, is celebrating the creative voices of its youngest members in its final Playmaking show of 2023. In a weekend of live performances, the wildly imaginative work of 8 young playwrights between nine and ten years old were showcased in the production of FOOD FOR THOUGHT; The Scrumptious Plays. Hank Azaria (Fox's "The Simpsons;" Apple TV+'s "Hello Tomorrow!"), Raul Castillo (Hulu's "Class of '09;" "We The Animals"), Edie Falco ("I'll Be Right There;" Showtime's "Nurse Jackie"), Roma Maffia (Showtime's "Billions;" FX's "Nip/Tuck"), Margaret Odette (The Public Theater's Much Ado About Nothing), Stephen Wallem (Fox's "The Resident;" Showtime's "Nurse Jackie"), Omar Metwally (Showtime's "The Affair"), and more shared the stage across three performances, bringing life to the artistic visions of New York's newest cohort of playwrights.

The Playmaking program, a first step in any young person's journey with The Project, gives each child one-on-one support as they learn the fundamentals of playwriting. At the end of the course, the kids are taken (along with their volunteer adult dramaturge/directors) out of town for a "writers' retreat" in the countryside. After writing their own plays, each child is given a professional cast to complete the expression of their personal vision. The program culminates in a sharing of the finished plays, presented free of charge to the general public

After a weekend of performances from December 08 - December 10, FOOD FOR THOUGHT, is now available to stream on the Project's YouTube page.

All of the arts & education programming and public performances offered by The 52nd Project are provided at no cost. Currently the organization is looking forward to "Ringing In The New!" and fundraising for their new initiatives including new programming, mental health support for their community, and new innovative technology. If you wish to donate to The 52nd Street Project, you can visit their donation page on their website.

About The 52nd Street Project

The mission of The 52nd Street Project, a community-based arts organization, is to bring together kids from Hell's Kitchen in Manhattan, starting at age ten and lasting through their teens, with theater professionals to create original theater offered free to the general public. By building on the core experience of accomplishment and collaboration, the Project fosters a sense of inclusion in a place where the children belong and where their creative work is the driving force. Through long-term mentoring relationships and exposure to diverse art forms (including Spoken Word, Photography, Theatrical Design, Dance, Stage Combat and Filmmaking), the Project seeks to expand the children's means of expression and to improve their literacy, their life skills and their attitude towards learning.

The Playmaking Program is made possible by funds from Consolidated Edison, Inc., The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, and with public funds from The New York State Council on the Arts, a state agency. The Project is a member of ART/NY and Theatre Communications Group.

