Second Stage to Present the World Premiere of Alexis Scheer's BREAKING THE STORY

Second Stage Theater will present the world premiere production of a new play by Alexis Scheer, BREAKING THE STORY. The production, which will be directed by Jo Bonney, will begin previews May 15th at Second Stage’s Tony Kiser Theater, 305 West 43rd Street. BREAKING THE STORY will officially open on Tuesday, June 4th.

Alexis Scheer returns to Second Stage where her play, Our Dear Dead Drug Lord, premiered in 2019 in a co-production with WP Theater. Jo Bonney returns to Second Stage where she has directed four acclaimed productions: Lynn Nottage’s By the Way, Meet Vera Stark; Eric Bogosian’s subUrbia; Charles Fuller’s A Soldier’s Play; and Lisa Loomer’s Living Out.

As a foreign war correspondent, Marina has put her life on the line to illuminate the darkest corners of humanity. Having just returned from a particularly bloody conflict, she flirts with staying home for good—alongside her cameraman turned lover. With her closest friends and family gathered on the eve of her lifetime achievement award ceremony, she decides to cap this glorious moment with an elopement. But as Marina tries to take hold of her life, she’s forced to reckon with the hold war has on her.

BREAKING THE STORY is a darkly funny and fiery drama about the cost of war and the audacity of those frontliners armed with only a press badge.

Alexis Scheer’s breakout play was the Off Broadway hit Our Dear Dead Drug Lord (NYT Critics Pick, John Gassner Award), and she recently made her Broadway debut adapting the book for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Bad Cinderella. Her other plays include Laughs in Spanish (Kennedy Center’s Harold & Mimi Steinberg Award) and Christina (Roe Green Award; O’Neill Finalist). Her plays have been produced by Second Stage, WP Theater, Center Theatre Group, Denver Center, Boston Playwrights’ Theatre, and more. Alexis is currently under commission by Second Stage, Manhattan Theatre Club, Miami New Drama, and Seaview. Television/Film: “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” (HBO Max), and projects developed for HBO Max/Salma Hayek’s Ventanarosa and Sony/Netflix. Alexis is a proud alum of New World School of the Arts and holds a BFA in Musical Theatre from The Boston Conservatory and MFA in Playwriting from Boston University. www.alexisscheer.com

Jo Bonney has directed premieres of plays by: Alan Ball, Hilary Bettis, Eric Bogosian, Eleanor Burgess, Hammaad Chaudry, Culture Clash, Anna Deavere Smith, Eve Ensler, Jessica Goldberg, Isaac Gomez, Danny Hoch, Neil LaBute, Ione Patricia Lloyd, Warren Leight, Lisa Loomer, Martyna Majok, Lynn Nottage, Dan O'Brien, Dael Orlandersmith, Suzan-Lori Parks, Darci Picoult, John Pollono, Will Power, David Rabe, Jose Rivera, Seth Zvi Rosenfeld, Diana Son, John Turturro and Ariel Levy, Universes, Naomi Wallace, and Michael Weller. She has received a Tony Award nomination (Cost of Living), Obie Awards for Sustained Excellence of Direction, Lucille Lortel Best Musical and Lucille Lortel Best Revival awards, Drama Desk nomination (By the Way, Meet Vera Stark), Audelco Award (Father Comes Home from the Wars), Drama League and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, an Alliance Award and a Lilly Award. She is the editor of Extreme Exposure: An Anthology of Solo Performance Texts from the Twentieth Century (TCG).

