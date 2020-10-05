Second Stage Theater Announces New Board of Directors Trustees

The new board of directors trustees are: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Mia Campbell, Dre Taylor Lindsay, Alice Pacthod and John Sorkin.

Second Stage Theater has announced new Board of Trustees members Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Mia Campbell, Dre Taylor Lindsay, Alice Pacthod and John Sorkin. They join the board as the company celebrates its 42nd season, returning to stages in the spring of 2021.

"We are thrilled to expand our Second Stage family with the addition of new board members," said President & Artistic Director Carole Rothman. "They join us at a crucial time for our industry and each will bring unique experience, insight and passion to our company as we prepare to return to our stages, stronger than ever."

Second Stage Theater recently announced its upcoming 2020-2021 season which includes the highly anticipated revival of Richard Greenberg's TAKE ME OUT, starring Patrick J. Adams, Julian Chi, Hiram Delgado, Brandon J. Dirden, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos, Tyler Lansing Weaks and Jesse Williams. Directed by Scott Ellis, the play is set to begin performances in March of 2021 with an opening night set for April 22, 2021 at Broadway's Hayes Theater.

Spring of 2021 will also see the return of playwright Rajiv Joseph, whose plays Animals Out of Paper and Gruesome Playground Injuries both received productions at Second Stage Theater. Directed by May Adrales, LETTERS OF SURESH will have its world premiere at Second Stage's off-Broadway Kiser Theater.

The season will also feature the New York premiere of a new play by Lynn Nottage, directed by Nottage's frequent collaborator Kate Whoriskey. Performances will begin on Broadway in the fall of 2021.

BIOGRAPHIES

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is a playwright, television and film writer and graduate of the Yale School of Drama, Georgetown University and McGill University in Montreal. He has written many critically acclaimed plays, including Abigail/1702, Doctor Cerberus, an adaptation of Oscar Wilde's The Picture of Dorian Gray, King of Shadows, Good Boys and True, Based on a Totally True Story, The Mystery Plays, The Velvet Sky, The Muckle Man, Dark Matters, Rough Magic, The Weird, Golden Age, and Say You Love Satan. Additionally, he wrote a new book to the classic Charles Strouse/Lee Adams musical It's a Bird, It's a Plane, It's SUPERMAN, was brought in to overhaul the Broadway musical, Spider-man: Turn Off the Dark, and collaborated with Duncan Sheik on the musical adaption of Bret Easton Ellis's American Psycho which was produced on Broadway. From 2003 to 2005, he was the playwright-in- residence at Second Stage Theatre through a grant from TCG/NEA. In addition to his playwriting, Mr. Aguirre-Sacasa is the creator of the hit series "Riverdale" (CW) and "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" (Netflix), as well as the co-creator of the romantic-musical-comedy "Katy Keene" (CW). He has written for other television shows and film, including a new version of the Brian De Palma horror classic Carrie and a remake of the thriller The Town that Dreaded Sundown. His upcoming projects include a pilot for HBO Max entitled The Shelley Society, which reimagines Mary Shelley as a monster-hunter, and an adaptation of his prep school thriller Good Boys and True for Quibi.

Mia Campbell is an early childhood educator, who lives in New York City. She began her career in education teaching kindergarten and has since transitioned to working in admissions. Additionally, she serves on the board of The Reading Team, the Next Council for Peer Health Exchange, and is a member of the New York Junior League. Mia is still actively involved with The Brearley School and Stanford University. Mia graduated from Stanford University with a BA in Psychology and earned her MA in Education & Professional Studies from King's College London.

Dre Taylor Lindsay is the co-founder of Rec Room, a California-based leisurewear brand. Previously, Dre was a Consultant with the Boston Consulting Group, focused on M&A due diligence and org design in the beauty, alcohol, and technology industries. She also formerly worked at Google in the brand solutions group as a sales strategist for the top 100 ad accounts. During business school, Dre worked for toy company The Lego Group, working on executive strategy projects in Singapore, directly for the Chief Commercial Officer. Dre holds an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business as well as a BA from Stanford University. Her involvement with Second Stage began in 2010, supporting the staff & executive director for several summers. She identifies as Black American and is originally from Los Angeles, where she lives with her daughter Zemi and her husband Pitch, who is a real estate investment professional.

Alice Pacthod is an experienced business executive with a unique background in finance, operations and management across multiple industries: financial services, cyber security, manufacturing and distribution. She has held professional roles at Air France, GE Healthcare, ABN-AMRO, GE Asset Management, and Rabobank, in Paris, Chicago and New York. Her expertise includes strategic and operational analysis, financial modeling and asset valuation. She specializes in structured finance with an emphasis on asset-backed securitizations. Alice graduated with honors in Public and Social Administration from the City University of Hong Kong and received an MBA from HEC Paris. She is also an advocate of fine arts and a patron of the Connoisseurs Circle at The Institute of Fine Arts.

John Sorkin is a partner in the New York office of Ropes & Gray LLP, an international law firm, where he specializes in mergers and acquisitions, including private equity transactions. His clients include major private equity firms, international and boutique investment banks, a variety of companies and individuals. John is recognized as a leading lawyer for M&A and private equity transactions by numerous industry guides, including Chambers USA: America's Leading Lawyers for Business, The Legal 500 and International Financial Law Review. John holds a B.A. from Yale college and a J.D. from the University of Chicago Law School. For several years, John served as an adjunct professor at the Benjamin Cardozo Law School of Yeshiva University, where he taught a seminar on Private Equity Transactions. John is currently serving as a Trustee of Congregation Emanu-El of the City of New York, where he chairs the Congregation's Philanthropic and Governance committees.

