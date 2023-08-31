Scott Silven's AT THE ILLUSIONIST'S TABLE at The McKittrick Hotel Returns This Fall

The McKittrick Hotel, home of Sleep No More, has announced the return of internationally acclaimed illusionist Scott Silven's At The Illusionist's Table. Performances of the intimate experience, where mystical mentalism intertwines with fine dining, will be offered from September 14 through October 21, 2023.

Scott Silven returns for a record fifth engagement of At The Illusionist's Table. During the performance, the enigmatic host and creator leads guests through an evening of culinary delights and heartwarming storytelling, interwoven with mind-bending feats of mentalism. Senses will appear to deceive as candles flicker, whisky pours, and conversation stirs over a meal filled with unbelievable illusions.

“It is a great privilege to return once again to my home away from home at The McKittrick Hotel. I'm delighted for New York audiences to join me for an extraordinary evening this fall,” said Silven.

In between residencies at The McKittrick, he has toured the world, performing at iconic venues from The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC to the Sydney Opera House in Australia.

At The Illusionist's Table debuted at the Edinburgh performing arts festival in 2017, before making its New York premiere at The McKittrick Hotel later that year. After completing two sold-out residencies, Silven returned for additional runs in late 2022 and summer 2023.

The three-course dinner menu is crafted by the hotel's Executive Chef, Pascal Le Seac'h. Hailing from France, Le Seac'h has been based in New York for more than 20 years. He trained at the Michelin-starred Le Chantecler in Nice before helming the stoves for celebrated restaurateurs André Balazs at The Sunset Beach Resort on Shelter Island and Keith McNally at Balthazar and Pastis in New York. Over the course of his distinguished career, Le Seac'h has also worked for awarded chefs Daniel Boulud at Daniel and Jean-Michel Diot at Park Bistro.

Seatings are offered on Thursdays at 7:30PM and Fridays & Saturdays at 7PM. Reservations are $258 per person (plus fees) and include a sumptuous meal and whisky tasting.

Cloud 9 reservations include specially selected wine pairings with each course for an additional $90 per person. Seasonal cocktails are also available for purchase from The Club Car's bar.

Doors open 30 minutes before showtime. The running time is approximately 2 hours with no intermission. All guests must be at least 16 to attend.

Guests are welcome to visit the hotel's rooftop garden bar and restaurant, Gallow Green, before or after the performance. Visit Click Here for menus, reservations, or to customize a private gathering.

For tickets and information about Sleep No More and other experiences at the hotel, visit Click Here.

Photo Credit: Loren Wohl for the McKittrick Hotel