Scott Siegel Presents the GREAT AMERICAN SONGBOOK CONCERT

NYC Impresario Scott Siegel announces a brand new concert event that is better than a benefit.

While being both heartened and heartbroken by seeing the out of work NY theatrical community performing for nothing, using their gifts to lift the morale of a city in strife, Siegel had the idea of crowd-sourcing for funds to underwrite a series of concerts that would pay performers for doing what they were previously doing for free: ENTERTAIN!

Funding has been secured for at least two, possibly three, concerts featuring at least a dozen o more performers in each show. These concerts are free to the public and will drop on major social media platforms on Thursday, April 23rd at 8 PM. They will be available to be seen on these platforms thereafter as they are not being live-streamed, but rather fully produced and edited.

The show will follow the format of Siegel's critically acclaimed concerts at Town Hall, Feinstein's/54 Below, and Temple Emanuel's Streicker Center -- they will feature Siegel at the writer/host who introduces each performer giving history and/or a story about each song that will be performed.

The stars of the first concert will be 4X Grammy Winner, John Easterlin, Tony Nominee Willy Falk, 2X Drama Desk Nominee and recent star of Funny Girl in Paris, Christina Bianco, Drama Desk Nominee Michael Winther, critically acclaimed Jazz Vocalist Gabrielle Stravelli, Internationally known concert artist Maxine Linehan,Cirque du Soleil star Philippa Lynas, as well as exciting stars Cooper Grodin, Brian Charles Rooney, Kelli Rabke, John Fischer, Lianne Marie Dobbs, Mia Gerachis, and The Drinkwater Brothers.





