Sara Bareilles, Grace McLean, John Behlmann & More to Join ISAAC OLIVER'S LONELY CHRISTMAS at Ars Nova

Click Here has revealed an all-star lineup of special guest artists for Isaac Oliver’s Lonely Christmas, a benefit to support Ars Nova, plus eight new one-night events in January. All of these shows continue Ars Nova’s season-long expansion of premiere, genre-defying work in its original home at 511 W 54th Street and on its digital platform, Ars Nova Supra, underlining the organization’s commitment to supporting groundbreaking new work from New York City’s newest talent. Tickets are currently on sale at Click Here.



Click Here, a holiday tradition at Ars Nova, has announced its special guest lineup, which includes John Behlmann (Shucked, Tootsie), Jen Kirkman (I’m Gonna Die Alone (And I Feel Fine), Just Keep Livin’?) Grace McLean (Bad Cinderella, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812) Ben Moss (Oratorio for Living Things), and the voice of Amanda Duarte (Snatch Adams) on Monday, December 11, and Sara Bareilles (Waitress, Into the Woods), Christian Brailsford (Pretty Woman), Ben Moss (Oratorio for Living Things), Josh Sharp & Aaron Jackson (Dicks: The Musical), and the voice of Amanda Duarte (Snatch Adams) on Tuesday, December 12. Isaac Oliver’s Lonely Christmas is a special benefit performance with tickets starting at $75. All ticket revenue from these performances go directly to support Ars Nova and its mission.

SHOWGASM., Ars Nova’s untamed recurring variety-show-meets party, is back on January 11 with comedian and writer Click Here (SNL, Problemista,Los Espookys) as host. Audiences can expect to meet the who’s-who of the weird and wonderful. The January 25 edition is hosted by comedian, singer, and activist Click Here and will be interpreted in American Sign Language by Pro Bono ASL.

On January 12, the dynamic duo of Marinda Anderson and williambryantmiles take audiences on an unbelievable journey through song and storytelling in Click HereClick HereClick Here. This rag-to-riches-to-rags-again revue stars your favorite drunk aunt & uncle: legendary former child stars Sizzle and Funk Drunkerton.



Fresh off a hit run at Philadelphia Fringe, performer Jacinta Yelland presents Click Here, a one-woman climate-catastrophe clown show on January 20. Directed by Trey Lyford, KOAL brings the audience from laughter to tears as it explores what is lost when your home is erased.

On January 23, Ars Nova Vision Resident Michelle J. “Micha” Rodriguez curates Click Here, a time-bending memoir musical by songwriter Jean Rohe, told via bus stops. Under the direction of Jennifer Jancuska and with help from band members Chris Tordini, Jason Burger and Caroline Davis, 74 Corridor is a bus ride down memory lane.

Actor, writer, comedian, and Ars Nova Vision Resident Chris Murphy presents another edition of Click Here on January 24. This genre-bending talk show—packed with comedy, music, dance, drag and more—explores where we came from and where we’re going.



On January 26, Brandon Kyle Goodman brings audiences Click Here, a rousing shame-free service on the birds, the bees & eating booty that was inspired by his Instagram series, “Messy Mondays.” Goodman is best known for his roles on Netflix’s Big Mouth and its spin-off Human Resources.



In Click Here on January 27, Michelle J. “Micha” Rodriguez, a Vision Resident at Ars Nova, jams out with composers from all over the globe sharing music and exploring the creative process behind every ballad.

All tickets for regular performances are Name Your Price, starting at $5, with all proceeds going directly to the artists. These shows will also be available to stream live and on demand on Supra, Ars Nova’s streaming platform, for $15 a month. Tickets are general admission and currently on sale at Click Here.



All performances begin at 7:30pm with doors open at 6:30pm. Ticket buyers have access to the happiest happy hour from 6:30pm to 7:30pm with food and beverage combo specials and the cheapest drinks around! All shows take place at Ars Nova, located at 511 West 54th Street in Manhattan, and stream live and on-demand on Ars Nova Supra.

Please visit Click Here for more information.



Event Details

December 11 & 12 at 7:30pm (doors open at 6:30pm)

Click Here

Isaac Oliver, Jason Eagan & Jack Serio

Ars Nova’s beloved holiday tradition returns this December! Everyone’s favorite yuletide gay Isaac Oliver brings his holly-jolly-melancholy show back to the stage for two very special benefit performances, co-directed by Jason Eagan and Jack Serio, to lift spirits and support Ars Nova.

Monday, December 11: Featuring John Behlmann, Jen Kirkman, Grace McLean, Ben Moss, and the voice of Amanda Duarte

Tuesday, December 12: Featuring Sara Bareilles, Christian Brailsford, Ben Moss, Josh Sharp & Aaron Jackson, and the voice of Amanda Duarte

January 11 at 7:30pm (doors open at 6:30pm)

Click Here

Hosted by Julio Torres

Showgasm. is Ars Nova’s untamed recurring variety-show-meets-party, serving up comedy to burlesque and everything (and anything) in between. Comedian and writer Julio Torres (SNL, Problemista, Los Espookys) is back by popular demand, hosting Ars Nova’s first ‘gasm of 2024! Expect to meet the who’s-who of the weird and wonderful; you never know what’ll happen at a SHOWGASM.!



January 12 at 7:30pm (doors open at 6:30pm)

Click Here

Marinda Anderson & williambryantmiles

The Incredible Drunkertons: From the Bottom to the Top, to the bottom back to the Middle is a rag-to-riches-to-rags-again revue starring legendary former child stars Sizzle and Funk Drunkerton. Portrayed and created by Marinda Anderson and williambryantmiles, this dynamic duo will take you on an unbelievable journey through song and storytelling of having nothing, having everything, losing it all and (almost) making it to the top, again.

January 20 at 7:30pm (doors open at 6:30pm)

Click Here

Jacinta Yelland & Trey Lyford

Fresh off a hit run at Philadelphia Fringe, KOAL is a one-woman climate-catastrophe-clown-show for the end of the world. As wildfires tear through Australia, a baby koala, a coal miner and an Indigenous girl desperately strive to hold onto their homes before all burns and turns to ash. Performed by Jacinta Yelland and directed by Trey Lyford, KOAL takes the audience from laughter to tears as it explores what is lost when your home is erased.

January 23 at 7:30pm (doors open at 6:30pm)

Click Here

Jean Rohe & Jennifer Jancuska

Curated by Ars Nova Vision Resident Michelle J. “Micha” Rodriguez

74 Corridor is a memoir musical by songwriter Jean Rohe, told via bus stops. Through the windows of a secret time-bending schedule of the #74 New Jersey Transit bus, Jean guides travelers on a tour of her late father's life in the cities that shaped him, from Paterson to Newark, all the while collecting evidence that he was more than the pile of letters he left behind. Under the direction of Jennifer Jancuska and with help from band members Chris Tordini, Jason Burger and Caroline Davis, 74 Corridor is a bus ride down memory lane.

January 24 at 7:30pm (doors open at 6:30pm)

Click Here

Chris Murphy

Curated by Ars Nova Vision Resident Chris Murphy

Why are you the way that you are? What’s your root? And most importantly, when Tyra said “I was rooting for you, we were all rooting for you” did she mean it? Actor, writer, and comedian Chris Murphy is back and once again getting to the root of our issues, our problems, and our desires. Packed with comedy, music, dance, drag and more, Roots is a variety-meets-talk-show featuring some of NYC’s hottest acts that explores where we came from and where we’re going.

January 25 at 7:30pm (doors open at 6:30pm)

Click Here

Hosted by Esther Fallick

SHOWGASM.. is Ars Nova’s untamed recurring variety-show-meets party, serving up comedy to burlesque and everything (and anything) in between. Hosted by comedian, singer, activist and musical theater writer Esther Fallick, you can expect to meet the who’s-who of the weird and wonderful. You never know what’ll happen at SHOWGASM.! This performance will be interpreted in American Sign Language by Pro Bono ASL.

January 26 at 7:30pm (doors open at 6:30pm)

Click Here

Brandon Kyle Goodman & Lisa Owaki Bierman

On the first night of taking over his late grandmother's parish, “The Pastor” has decided to “answer the call” and lead the church in a new direction--one where SEX is spoken about with celebration and reverence, but as The Pastor leads the congregation through Heaux Prayers, demonstrations, and sermons, the spirit of his grandmother makes him confront another topic: Death. Inspired by Brandon Kyle Goodman’s Instagram Series, "Messy Mondays", The Heaux Church leads us through a rousing shame-free service on “The birds, The bees, and Eating Booty.”

January 27 at 7:30pm (doors open at 6:30pm)

Click Here

Michelle J. “Micha” Rodriguez

Curated by Ars Nova Vision Resident Michelle J. “Micha” Rodriguez

In Works & Progress, writer and performer Michelle J. “Micha” Rodriguez jams out with composers from all over the globe, sharing music and exploring the creative process behind every ballad. This evening of songs and stories — packed with performances by some of NYC’s greatest songwriters — will be moderated by Bushwick Starr Associate Artistic Director Machel Ross (HOUND DOG).



