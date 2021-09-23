Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Santino Fontana, Krystina Alabado, Hugh Dancy & More to Join SELECTED SHORTS: A NIGHT AT THE THEATER

pixeltracker

Symphony Space’s renowned literature-in-performance series Selected Shorts engages celebrated actors to read classic and new short fiction before a live audience.

Sep. 23, 2021  

Santino Fontana, Krystina Alabado, Hugh Dancy & More to Join SELECTED SHORTS: A NIGHT AT THE THEATER

Selected Shorts will return to the Symphony Space stage with a joyful night of short fiction about the triumphs and heartbreaks of life in the theater with a cast of characters including married, sparring divas and a cuckolded drummer. Hosted by Tony Award-winning actor Santino Fontana (Tootsie), with performances by Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls), Kathleen Chalfant (The Affair), Hugh Dancy (Hannibal), Claire Danes (Homeland), and more.

Tickets are available here.

About Selected Shorts:

Symphony Space's renowned literature-in-performance series Selected Shorts engages celebrated actors to read classic and new short fiction before a live audience. (The podcast and syndicated public radio broadcast reach hundreds of thousands of listeners worldwide.) Since the start of the program in 1985, Selected Shorts has featured performers including Stephen Colbert, Morgan Freeman, Greta Gerwig, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Zosia Mamet, John Cameron Mitchell, Cynthia Nixon, Anthony Ramos, Anika Noni Rose, and Meryl Streep, to name just a few.


Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Taylor Louderman Photo
Taylor Louderman
Michael Lee Brown Photo
Michael Lee Brown
Liz Callaway Photo
Liz Callaway

More Hot Stories For You

  • Listen To Play and Drama As Audiobook On Storytel
  • India Hosts First Ever BI/PAN Pride Fest Organized In Hyderabad
  • Hindus Urge Odessa National Theatre To Drop LA BAYADERE For Being 'Culturally Insensitive'
  • World University Of Design Invites Applications For Undergraduate Programmes