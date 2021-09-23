Santino Fontana, Krystina Alabado, Hugh Dancy & More to Join SELECTED SHORTS: A NIGHT AT THE THEATER

Selected Shorts will return to the Symphony Space stage with a joyful night of short fiction about the triumphs and heartbreaks of life in the theater with a cast of characters including married, sparring divas and a cuckolded drummer. Hosted by Tony Award-winning actor Santino Fontana (Tootsie), with performances by Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls), Kathleen Chalfant (The Affair), Hugh Dancy (Hannibal), Claire Danes (Homeland), and more.

About Selected Shorts:

Symphony Space's renowned literature-in-performance series Selected Shorts engages celebrated actors to read classic and new short fiction before a live audience. (The podcast and syndicated public radio broadcast reach hundreds of thousands of listeners worldwide.) Since the start of the program in 1985, Selected Shorts has featured performers including Stephen Colbert, Morgan Freeman, Greta Gerwig, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Zosia Mamet, John Cameron Mitchell, Cynthia Nixon, Anthony Ramos, Anika Noni Rose, and Meryl Streep, to name just a few.