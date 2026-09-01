Sandy Duncan and John Gasdaska to Be Honored at Abingdon Theatre Gala

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Abingdon Theatre Company has announced that three-time Tony Award nominee Sandy Duncan (Peter Pan) as a 34th Anniversary Gala Honoree alongside the previously announced two-time Emmy Award nominee, Michael Urie. Abingdon will also honor longtime Board Member John Gasdaska with the inaugural Beacon Award, celebrating his unwavering commitment to brave new work and his contributions to the New York theatrical landscape. Abingdon's gala will kick off their 34th season, Ever Forward, Ever Evolving, on Monday, November 2, 2026 at the Edison Ballroom (240 West 47th Street).

The evening will begin at 6PM and include cocktails, dinner, a mission-based auction, and live performance featuring New York's bravest voices from Off-Broadway to Broadway; with direction by Chad Austin and music direction by Robbie Cowan. Special guests and performers to be announced at a later date.

Biographies

Sandy Duncan is a three time Tony Award-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-nominated actor whose extraordinary career has captured audiences across Broadway, television, and film for more than six decades. Following her Broadway debut in The Canterbury Tales, she earned widespread acclaim for performances in The Boy Friend and the iconic title role of Peter Pan, cementing her place as one of Broadway's most beloved leading ladies. On television, Duncan earned Emmy nominations for her starring roles in Funny Face and the landmark miniseries Roots, with additional credits including The Sandy Duncan Show, The Hogan Family, and countless memorable appearances. A two-time Golden Globe nominee, her film career includes Star Spangled Girl, The Million Dollar Duck, The Cat from Outer Space, and more. With her unmistakable energy, remarkable versatility, and enduring stage presence, Duncan has remained a beloved and iconic figure of the stage and screen.

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