Set to Tchaikovsky's legendary music, Swan Lake Rock Opera follows the royal playboy, Crown Prince Siegfried, in his scandalous search for the ideal bride. This sexy new musical extravaganza puts money, love, and titles on the line. Will true love win and at what cost?

Performances for Swan Lake Rock Opera are August 31 and September 7, 14, 21, and 25, all at 8pm. Tickets are available now through chelseamusichall.com.





