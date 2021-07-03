Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SPECTACLE: THE MUSICAL Will Receive a Spin-Off Web Series

The series will star original cast members Ashley Griffin and Evan Jay Newman.

Jul. 3, 2021  

Spectacle: The Musical! the hit Off-Broadway show will receive a spin off webseries distributed by OnStage Network.

From the creators of the pop culture phenomenon Twilight: The Unauthorized Musical Parody, and The Oregon Trail: The Game: The Musical comes Spectacle: The Musical! - a hysterical, meta musical comedy described as "Title of Show meets The Play That Goes Wrong."

Struggling artists Ashley and Evan are thrilled to have finally landed their big break when they are hired to pen producing mogul Frank Ryger's new 200 million-dollar Broadway mega musical "The Sound of Love." But during the development of their spectacle driven blockbuster they are forced to question whether they're willing to put survival above integrity and just how much they're willing to sacrifice in order to achieve their dreams.

The webseries will trace the backstory of the evolution of "The Sound of Love" and will feature original cast and creative team members Ashley Griffin (Twilight: The Unauthorized Musical Parody, The Greatest Showman, Trial) and Evan Jay Newman (Les Miserables (Broadway) American Idiot (National/International Tour,) Jersey Boys) along with some new Broadway faces. All episodes are fully captioned.

Watch a trailer below:
For more information/to subscribe please visit:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpOiMBLwEXxcwYFtTiTDaoA

