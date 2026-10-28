Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
SOON Off-Broadway Extended Through November at St. Luke's Theatre
Performances will now run through November 22, 2026 at The Loft at St. Luke's Theatre.
Out of the Box Theatrics is presenting a second extension for the Off-Broadway premiere of Soon, a new musical by Nick Blaemire, directed by Will Blum. Due to popular demand, the production will now play through November 22, 2026 at The Loft at St. Luke's Theatre. Read the reviews!
The cast features Ava Delaney as Charlie, Mylinda Hull as Adrienne, Mike Millan as Steven, and Oliver Richman as Jonah. Understudies are Jillian Abaya and Ruchir Khazanchi.
The creative team includes Wiley DeWeese (Music Supervisor), Andy Callopy (Music Director), Sean Frank (Scenic Design), Gina Ruiz (Costume Design), Paige Seber (Lighting Design), Jordana Abrenica (Sound Design), and Kimi Handa Brown (Intimacy Director). Zachary Daniel Jones and Zadokite Wood are associate directors, Kai Stanton is production stage manager, and Sarah Adams is assistant stage manager.
What do you do with the time you have left? While twenty-something Charlie waits for the end of the world, Jonah waits for her to start living. But before time runs out, Charlie must do the hardest thing imaginable: open the front door. Nick Blaemire's Soon is an intimate, indie-pop chamber musical about finding the courage to pursue your dreams in an uncertain world.
Soon appears as part of OOTB's Loft Series and Custom Work Program. Out of the Box Theatrics' Loft Season is a new developmental production series that offers artists a vital next step for emerging works and new ideas, providing the opportunity to present and refine their stories in front of New York City audiences. Featuring limited production elements in an intimate and immersive environment, the series embraces a story-first approach that prioritizes artistic development and inspires creative solutions to theatrical storytelling.
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