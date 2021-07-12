SLEEP NO MORE to Open on October 4th

The McKittrick Hotel (530 West 27th Street, NYC) has announced Sleep No More will open to the public on October 4th, with performances on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 7PM; Fridays at 7:30PM; and Saturdays at 3PM and 8PM.

The McKittrick Hotel looks forward to welcoming guests to Sleep No More - as well as to live music performances inside its revelrous Manderley Bar. The hotel's rooftop garden bar & restaurant, Gallow Green, is already open for dinner and drinks. Dazzling feats of wonder return with Speakeasy Magick in The Club Car this summer.

Presented by Emursive, Punchdrunk's Sleep No More is an award-winning theatrical experience that tells Shakespeare's classic tragedy Macbeth through a darkly cinematic lens. Audiences move freely through the epic world of the story at their own pace, choosing where to go and what to see, ensuring that everyone's journey is different and unique.

The story unfolds through an awe-inspiring blend of acrobatic choreography, film noir soundtrack, and 100 rooms of densely detailed atmosphere sprawling over 100,000 square feet of space. The elements intertwine for a subversive and intoxicating 360-degree sensory immersion. During their stay, guests may also enjoy live music, cocktails, and an expansive wine and spirit list in the Manderley Bar.

Originally built in 1939, The McKittrick Hotel was intended to be the finest and most decadent luxury hotel of its time. Six weeks before opening, and two days after the outbreak of World War II, the legendary hotel was condemned and left locked, permanently sealed from the public until Emursive brought the Grande Dame back to life, reinventing the legendary space in collaboration with London's award-winning Punchdrunk theater company.

Sleep No More's creative team features Felix Barrett (Direction and Design), Maxine Doyle (Direction and Choreography), Stephen Dobbie (Sound Design), Beatrice Minns (Design Associate), and Livi Vaughan (Design Associate).

Sleep No More is produced by Emursive (Jonathan Hochwald, Arthur Karpati, and Randy Weiner, principals) in association with Rebecca Gold productions. Emursive produces immersive theater in extraordinary places.

The McKittrick Hotel is committed to providing healthy and safe facilities both for guests and for the members of our shows. All reopening plans will be done in compliance with state and local government, COVID-19 protocols, and are subject to the approval of the NY State Department of Health and the Governor.

For schedule, tickets, and additional information, visit www.mckittrickhotel.com.