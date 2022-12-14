SITI Company to Cease Operations Following 2022 Season

As BroadwayWorld announced in 2020, Siti Company is closing up shop after this season. After three performances of A Christmas Carol at Bard College's Fisher Center, running December 16-18, the company will cease production.

In October 2020, Siti Company announced the SITI Legacy Plan, which includes a finale 30th anniversary season and the creation of a robust physical and digital archive. At the conclusion of the finale season, Siti Company will cease to operate in its current iteration as a touring, teaching, performing ensemble with an administrative staff and a studio. Some Siti Company members, including renowned director Anne Bogart, will continue to work on theatrical projects together and separately, in addition to teaching and licensing Siti Company works.

Following a two-year planning process that began in 2017, Siti Company determined that its mission was rooted in the passions of like-minded individual artists-its ensemble members-and not a larger self-sustaining institution. In early 2019, Siti Company members, board, and staff decided that shedding the constraints of an organization, such as an administrative staff and a physical office and studio, in favor of moving towards a more flexible configuration, was the organic next step. This would allow all stakeholders to move onto new projects in a healthy way.

