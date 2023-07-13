SHREW YOU! Will Play 2023 Little Shakespeare Festival at UNDER St. Marks in August

Hamlet Isn’t Dead will present Shrew You! written by David Andrew Laws and William Shakespeare. The show is directed by Sophia Carlin. The production will be presented as part of the 2023 Little Shakespeare Festival at UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009) with performances on Fri 8/11 at 8pm, Sat 8/12 at 9pm & Fri 8/18 at 8pm. Tickets ($25 in person; $20 streaming) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 1 hour with no intermission.

Shrew You! is a comedic, no boys allowed, one-act rewrite of one of Shakespeare’s most sexist works: The Taming of the Shrew. Ready with an ensemble of four fantastic women, the HIDiots reimagine and find some joy in the tragedy of Taming, while also telling the Bard to kindly, on behalf of all women, kiss our collective ass.

The cast will feature Azumi Tsuzui (she/her), Jillian Cicalese (she/her), Afton Paige Welch (she/her), and Olivia Ridpath (she/they).

David Andrew Laws (he/they) (Playwright) is a Nashville-born, Kentucky-raised, Pittsburgh-educated, Bulgaria-enlightened, New York-based bard. His passion for “comedy science” infuses all of his work with quick wit and deep themes. His time as a performer in the off-Broadway hit Drunk Shakespeare and as the artistic director of NYC's 816th-best Shakespeare company Hamlet Isn’t Dead were instrumental to the development of his voice and stylings. His most exciting works include the award-winning Saving Wonderland with Seize the Show, and The Twenty-Sided Tavern, an interactive Dungeons & Dragons-esque experience that has seen productions in New York, Pittsburgh, Chicago, & Edinburgh, and is slated to return to New York in 2024. Recently published, the sci-fi b-movie comedy Attack! of the Killer Man from the Sun! with Uproar Theatrics.

Sophia Carlin (she/they) (Director) is a theatre artist dedicated to highlighting unheard voices through new works and adaptations. She works as an actor, director, producer, deviser, puppeteer, teaching artist, and designer in both NYC and their native Chicago. They serve as the Creative Director for Hamlet Isn't Dead (HID), having directed All's Well that Ends Well for them last April. Upon graduating from Pace University’s BA Acting program in 2020, Carlin has been fortunate enough to work with some incredible collaborators such as Bated Breath Theatre Co., The Secret Theatre, SOOP Theatre, One House Productions, Imaginarium Co., The Shadow Box Theatre Collective, along with others. They have been a longtime Host for the Drama Desk nominated entertainment experience, The Ride LLC, and is a part of their burgeoning creative team. She also made her film debut as "Shari" in Netflix's holiday movie, The Noel Diary this past November. Follow their journey at sophiacarlin.com!

Hamlet Isn’t Dead (HID) is an indie grassroots Shakespeare company in NYC. HID has spent the past decade infusing Shakespeare's plays (as well as other classical and new works) with joyful, immediate, and intimate energy inherent to their brand. The HID-style breathes new life into these essential texts via live music, direct address, and plenty of playful "HIDiocy"! Our goal is to perform the entire canon in the order it was written (more or less) to examine Shakespeare's growth as an artist alongside our own growth as a company of creatives. With 28 plays done and only 10 to go, HID has something to love for the classical scholar and novice alike. It's theatre you'll love, whether you like it or not!