SAW: THE MUSICAL to Premiere Off-Broadway in August

Cooper Jordan Entertainment has announced the Off-Broadway Opening of the new musical SAW The Musical: The Unauthorized Parody of Saw coming to The Theater Center (Jerry Orbach Theater) on 50th & Broadway this August after its successful Out-of-Town Tryout in Philadelphia Center City last year. SAW The Musical Parody joins the ranks of major hit parodies at The Theater Center sharing the Orbach Theater with Friends The Musical Parody, The Office! A Musical Parody, and now Singfeld: A Musical About Nothing. SAW The Musical Parody will be playing weekly on Fridays & Saturdays. The musical boasts alternate time offerings with Friday matinees @ 3pm before the Friday night curtains and late-night Saturdays @ 11pm, after the traditional 8pm Saturday curtains come down. First Preview is scheduled for Saturday August 19th 2023 at The Theater Center. Opening Night is scheduled for Thursday September 21st. Additional performances include a matinee on Labor Day Mon Sept 4th @ 3pm and two shows on Halloween Day Tues Oct 31st @ 3pm & 10pm.

Tickets for New York City are on sale Friday May 26th on Ticketmaster.com Tickets are $45-$113+fees. Extremely limited “Splash Zone Seats” are available for every performance at $113, VIP Front Row at $99, Premium at $75, Orchestra at $58 & Rear Orchestra at $45. Super Saw Pre-Sale Discounts through 6/13 are available exclusively by signing up on Sawthemusical.com by June 13th only.

On Friday Matinees Only: All VIP Front Row seats include a Picture on Stage with “Pigs in Wigs” post performance. Tickets are available at the Box Office at 210 W 50th Street, 3rd Fl, during box office hours opening 10am every day Mon-Sat and 11am on Sundays and by phone at (212) 921-7862. Student Rush is available, subject to availability, at The Theater Center Box Office 30 minutes prior to performance (up to 2 per Student ID at $30 +fees). SAW The Musical Limited Lottery: “Do You want to play a Ticket Game?” begins August 18th on the website, accepting limited “victims” the day before each performance.

Off-Broadway Cast & Creative Team for New York is to be announced July 2023. Saw The Musical: The Unauthorized Parody of Saw is created by Cooper Jordan (DEX! A Killer Musical, The Rat Pack Undead), with a book by Award Winning Writer Zoe Ann Jordan (Virtuoso (NYCHFF)), and music & lyrics by Patrick Spencer & Anthony De Angelis (An Axemas Story), and directed by Tony Award Winner Stephanie Rosenberg (Easter Bunny HOP! LIVE; Co-Producer: Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Anastasia).

The Musical is produced by Cooper Jordan, Saw The Musical Parody LLC, Stephanie Rosenberg, and more to be announced. Cooper Jordan is Lead Producer.

SAW The Musical contains mature content and is not recommended for children under 16.

 




Film Adaptation of Off-Broadway FRANKENSTEIN Will Stream Beginning This Weekend
Film Adaptation of Off-Broadway FRANKENSTEIN Will Stream Beginning This Weekend

Producers John Lant and Tamra Pica have announced that a film adaptation of their Off-Broadway hit musical, Frankenstein, by Eric B. Sirota, will be released and available to stream beginning Memorial Day weekend 2023, on StreamingMusicals.com. 

Laura Elrick to Produce BETTINGERS LUGGAGE at AMT Theater
Laura Elrick to Produce BETTINGER'S LUGGAGE at AMT Theater

Producer Laura Elrick, in association with AMT Theater has announced the opening of Bettinger's Luggage, by Al Tapper, scheduled to open in September of 2023 at the AMT Theater, 354 West 45th Street. Casting and creatives to be announced at a later date.

The Fled Collective Presents SERIALS, Season 2, Cycle 8
The Fled Collective Presents SERIALS, Season 2, Cycle 8

The beloved late-night play competition is BACK, reclaimed, and newly imagined to prioritize BIPOC and Queer voices.

TheaterWorksUSA to Receive NEA Grant for its Production of DOT DOT DOT: A New Musical
TheaterWorksUSA to Receive NEA Grant for its Production of DOT DOT DOT: A New Musical

TheaterWorksUSA has been approved for a $40,000 Grants for Arts Projects award from the National Endowment for the Arts to support the development, world premiere production, and tour of DOT DOT DOT: A New Musical.


