Ruth Stage Partners With The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation

Off Broadway actor and producer Matt de Rogatis has announced that his non profit theater organization, Ruth Stage, has formed a partnership with the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation. The two charities have been informally working together since last May on a variety of projects but have only recently finalized a series of fundraising events through early 2022.

"It's a privilege to be working with the CCF on such a cause and it is my hope that our theater group can help to make a difference." said de Rogatis, the Ruth Stage Chairman & Creative Director who initially reached out to the foundation to help a friend that was diagnosed with Cholangiocarcinoma. "What started off as a mission to help one person has turned into a call to action to help the countless individuals living with bile duct cancer."

Although it is considered a rare form of cancer, with approximately 10,000 people diagnosed each year in the United States, the incidence of cholangiocarcinoma is growing. A recent study (JAMA Network Open) estimates that by 2040, liver and bile duct cancer will be the third deadliest cancer in the United States. Because of this, raising money for research is an urgent matter, which is something that influenced the partnership between Ruth Stage and CCF.

"The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation greatly appreciates the generosity of Ruth Stage. Like so many others, the company has experienced firsthand the impact of lethal bile duct cancer diagnosed of a loved one. Their support helps further our mission to support patients and render cholangiocarcinoma a treatable disease." said Laura Hnat, CCF Vice President and Chief Development Officer.

As part of their syndicate, an exclusive gala entitled Theater Saves Lives: An Evening of Hope, will be held at 7pm on Tuesday, October the 26th, 2021. The benefit will be held at Cubico in Soho, New York City located at 433 Broadway in "The Cellar" space. This exclusive event is limited to 100 guests and tickets are available on tier levels ranging from $300 to $800 for individuals and $500 to $1500 for couples.

Attendees can expect a full service open bar with specialty cocktails, a high end, southern inspired pass around dinner, dessert, live music, guest speakers from the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation and a charity auction featuring fine art, sports memorabilia and getaway vacation packages. Proceeds will benefit the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation and Ruth Stage.

Additionally, de Rogatis and Ruth Stage CEO Joe Rosario are expected to officially announce their January 2022 Off Broadway production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof in which Rosario will direct. As part of the evening, shortly after the announcement, a behind the scenes, virtuoso cast rehearsal will take place for all in attendance.

Two time Tony nominee Alison Fraser and theater luminary Austin Pendleton will be guests at the gala event. Both will be a part of the rehearsal and the January production. Ruth Stage vice chairman, Spencer Scott, will also be present and announced as part of the cast.

"I am grateful for Ruth Stage and its generous support," CCF founder, Stacie Lindsey said. "Nonprofit organizations helping each other in ways that make sense to bring awareness to their causes is a win-win situation."

To purchase tickets to Theater Saves Lives: An Evening of Hope, visit www.ruthstage.org or www.theatersaveslives.eventbrite.com. For additional information and for group discount inquiries please contact info@ruthstage.org. For more information on the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation please visit www.cholangiocarcinoma.org.