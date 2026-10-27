Rotunda Holiday Concert to Feature Metropolitan Opera Chorus Artists

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Works & Process will present a Rotunda Holiday Concert on Sunday, December 13, 2026 at 7PM at Guggenheim New York, 1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY, 10128. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased here.

Celebrate the season with members of The Metropolitan Opera Chorus Artists. As part of a beloved annual Works & Process tradition, the singers bring the museum’s iconic Frank Lloyd Wright–designed rotunda to life with the joyous sound of holiday music.

The Met Chorus Artists, Inc. (MCA) is a 501c3 non-profit designed to foster a more immediate connection with our community, fans, and future supporters of the Arts. Created in 2015 by a group of enterprising Met Choristers, MCA has many local partnerships including Culture for One, Sing for Your Seniors, and Salon 58 which all expand the reach of our beloved art form. Additionally, we've created our own programming events: an Introduction to Opera for children, A Celebration of Women in Opera, and an annual Spring Sing concert featuring a huge variety of repertoire, including audience Sing Alongs. The performers for this special concert are drawn from the ranks of the Metropolitan Opera Chorus which is one of the world’s premier vocal ensembles, setting the standard for excellence on the opera stage. With an extraordinary range and depth of talent, the chorus performs in upwards of 18 productions each season, thrilling audiences in approximately 200 performances with their artistry, power, and musical precision. The demands of a Met Chorus Artist involve performing in multiple languages across a broad repertoire that spans centuries of opera history. From the grandeur of Wagner’s epics to the delicacy of Mozart, the singers of the chorus seamlessly navigate a diverse array of styles and genres, earning praise from audiences, critics, and conductors alike. Their ability to blend as one while maintaining an individual commitment to storytelling makes them an integral part of the Met’s world-renowned productions.

About Works & Process

Works & Process supports creative process from studio to stage so that performing artists can create with dignity. We produce fully funded residencies and present behind-the-scenes events that blend artist discussion and performance highlights. Our events go beyond the stage, so that audiences can spectate, participate, and continue the conversation at hosted receptions.

﻿Each year, Works & Process produces more than 25 creative residencies with over a dozen partners in seven states. These out-of-town residencies provide 24/7 studio access, on-site housing, access to health insurance enrollment, industry-leading artist fees, and a transportation stipend to facilitate uninterrupted creative process. In over 100 Works & Process residencies, supporting over 1,000 artists, incubated works have gone on to receive awards, grants, and tour nationally—and internationally, with the U.S. State Department.

Beyond Guggenheim New York, we also partner with organizations across New York City, including 92NY, New York Public Library for the Performing Arts Jerome Robbins Dance Division, and Free Food Refettorio Harlem. During the fall, we curate and present free outdoor dance programs with Manhattan West.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 14 Hrs 15 Min 58 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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