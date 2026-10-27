Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Rotunda Holiday Concert to Feature Metropolitan Opera Chorus Artists
The annual tradition brings singers from one of the world's premier vocal ensembles to the museum.
Works & Process will present a Rotunda Holiday Concert on Sunday, December 13, 2026 at 7PM at Guggenheim New York, 1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY, 10128. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased here.
Celebrate the season with members of The Metropolitan Opera Chorus Artists. As part of a beloved annual Works & Process tradition, the singers bring the museum’s iconic Frank Lloyd Wright–designed rotunda to life with the joyous sound of holiday music.
The Met Chorus Artists, Inc. (MCA) is a 501c3 non-profit designed to foster a more immediate connection with our community, fans, and future supporters of the Arts. Created in 2015 by a group of enterprising Met Choristers, MCA has many local partnerships including Culture for One, Sing for Your Seniors, and Salon 58 which all expand the reach of our beloved art form. Additionally, we've created our own programming events: an Introduction to Opera for children, A Celebration of Women in Opera, and an annual Spring Sing concert featuring a huge variety of repertoire, including audience Sing Alongs. The performers for this special concert are drawn from the ranks of the Metropolitan Opera Chorus which is one of the world’s premier vocal ensembles, setting the standard for excellence on the opera stage. With an extraordinary range and depth of talent, the chorus performs in upwards of 18 productions each season, thrilling audiences in approximately 200 performances with their artistry, power, and musical precision. The demands of a Met Chorus Artist involve performing in multiple languages across a broad repertoire that spans centuries of opera history. From the grandeur of Wagner’s epics to the delicacy of Mozart, the singers of the chorus seamlessly navigate a diverse array of styles and genres, earning praise from audiences, critics, and conductors alike. Their ability to blend as one while maintaining an individual commitment to storytelling makes them an integral part of the Met’s world-renowned productions.
About Works & Process
Works & Process supports creative process from studio to stage so that performing artists can create with dignity. We produce fully funded residencies and present behind-the-scenes events that blend artist discussion and performance highlights. Our events go beyond the stage, so that audiences can spectate, participate, and continue the conversation at hosted receptions.
Each year, Works & Process produces more than 25 creative residencies with over a dozen partners in seven states. These out-of-town residencies provide 24/7 studio access, on-site housing, access to health insurance enrollment, industry-leading artist fees, and a transportation stipend to facilitate uninterrupted creative process. In over 100 Works & Process residencies, supporting over 1,000 artists, incubated works have gone on to receive awards, grants, and tour nationally—and internationally, with the U.S. State Department.
Beyond Guggenheim New York, we also partner with organizations across New York City, including 92NY, New York Public Library for the Performing Arts Jerome Robbins Dance Division, and Free Food Refettorio Harlem. During the fall, we curate and present free outdoor dance programs with Manhattan West.
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