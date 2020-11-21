Rogue Theater Festival Announces Virtual Edition

Rogue Theater Festival is a, self described, mom and pops minus the mom and pop, theater festival operating in the heart of New York City. Rogue Theater Festival was born from the desire to serve the artistic community in and around New York City, and now, with the need to present virtually, they hope to serve an even wider audience. The festival has presented works of all kinds including burlesque, comedy, musicals, dance, improv, and, of course, plays.

Rogue prides themselves on being open to all types of new works and not subscribing to the traditional rules of theater making. They also are proud to provide a pleasant and attentive experience for participating artists. "The idea was to take all the good things I've loved about participating in play festivals and build upon that. Yes, we have rules and requirements, but a play festival doesn't have to feel rushed, constricted, or cold," says Allison Hohman, one of the creators of Rogue Theater Festival. "When our playwrights and their teams come into the space, we want the experience to be personal and positive. Our goal was to create something small, but mighty, and for Rogue to serve as a stepping stone for these emerging artists."

In their second year, Rogue Theater Festival was faced with the decision all theater makers have been facing, to produce or not to produce. They had high hopes that their original in person festival could take place late summer. But, as summer continued, they began to brainstorm about presenting something virtual this year instead, which came with questions. Would people feel safe enough to come into a theater to film their show? Would people have the desire and skills to film remotely or over zoom? Will audience members feel the desire to support theater in such an uncertain time from their homes? Rogue had to consider the obvious stakes at play for both participating artists, whether remotely or in person at the theater, and audience members at home. "The challenge is to deliver a quality theatrical experience, but to do so virtually and safely in the comfort of the ticket holders' living room. Along with that, we have to make sure we are providing all necessary safety precautions to those who do come to the space and film with us. The pressures and requirements of producing sky rocketed, but so did the need to create art," says Allison Hohman.

It's clear that Rogue Theater Festival chose not to go down without a fight and that 2020 is the year of virtual theater. Tickets are on sale NOW for all 14 brand new works being presented in the festival. Click HERE for tickets and check out their WEBSITE for more information!

