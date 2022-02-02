Roger Q. Mason to Direct JUBILEE FOR A NEW VISION with Carnegie Hall's Afrofuturism Festival

National Queer Theater in partnership with The Dramatists Guild of America will present Jubilee for a New Vision: A Celebration of Trans and Gender Non-conforming Artists on Monday, February 21 at 7pm at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space (511 W 52nd Street, New York, NY 10019), presented as part of Carnegie Hall's citywide 2022 Afrofuturism Festival. Admission is Pay-What-You Can and tickets can be purchased in advance at www.nationalqueertheater.org. The performance will run approximately 70 minutes, with no intermission.

The event will showcase excerpts from new work by the inaugural New Visions Fellows Ayla Xuan Chi Sullivan (they/them) and Nick Hadikwa Mwaluko (he/they) as well as New Visions Fellowship finalists Storm Thomas, Chantal Vorobei Thieves (she/her), and Alexander Paris (they/them) with performances by James A. Pierce III (he/him) and Ianne Fields Stewart (she/her/they/them). The evening will be directed and hosted by acclaimed Black and Filipinx playwright and New Visions Fellowship Lead Mentor Roger Q. Mason (they/them).

"Trans and gender non-conforming playwrights, librettists, and performers are living out loud and daring to write it down," said New Visions Lead Mentor Roger Q. Mason. "Through their art, they envision Black Futures which transform systemic invisibility into fonts of joy, community, and infinite imagination. The Black Trans and Gender-nonconforming playwrights making work in America are at the forefront of Afrofuturism. They've had to make a way out of no way and still hold their heads high while striving."

Everyone who visits or works in the Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space is required to provide proof of full vaccination and to remain masked at all times while in the theater. All audience members will need to provide proof of full vaccination and booster (if eligible), along with a government issued photo ID with matching name at the point of building entry on performance date. Please visit https://mcctheater.org/covid-safety/ for details on the venue's Covid Safety Policy.