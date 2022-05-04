Riza Takahaski Announced as Host of the New Digital Series AUTHENTICALLY YOU

Broadstream announced today that Authentically You, a new digital series hosted by Riza Takahaski (Mean Girls), is now available for streaming exclusively on the new, free-for-user streaming platform (https://broad.stream).a??a??

To kick off AAPI Heritage month, Broadstream is introducinga??Authentically You, a brand-new interview series from Broadway's Riza Takahashi. With her signature blend of thoughtfulness and joy, Riza guides her guests through candid conversations about the ways in which their identity impacts their art.

Upcoming guests include Saki Masuda (The King and I), Kelli Youngman (Anastasia), Jolina Javier (A Chorus Line), Kenway Kua (Wicked), and Darren Lee (History of War).

Authentically You is available now, for free, on Broadstream. Click here to watch the first episode featuring special guest Kelli Youngman (https://broad.stream/play/6305112467001). a??

a??

ABOUT BROADSTREAM:a??

Broadstream is a new free-for-the-user, arts and arts adjacent streaming platform featuring professional content created by and starring diverse voices. The new streaming platform launched this winter with over 75 original content pieces, and spans genres including theater, comedy, music, spoken word, politics, fandom and more. Broadstream proudly empowers and features artists who have too often been historically marginalized, dedicating their platform to amplifying their voices and highlighting art that meets the moment in pursuit of artistic justice. The platform is free to the user with no financial barrier to entry.a??a??a??

a??

FOR MORE INFORMATION:a??a??

www.broad.streama??

a??

BIOSa??

Riza Takahashi (Host) is the founder of the "Celebrate Asian Joy" project and a Broadway actor who was last seen ina??Mean Girlsa??on Broadway as one of the original Broadway cast members. She was born and raised ina??Japan and, at the age of 16, she left Japan by herself to pursue her dream of being on Broadway. Through her unique experiences as an immigrant on Broadway, she has learned how important it is to havea??representation both onstage and off for the next generation of BIPOC artists. She has now made it her mission to encourage the industry to change from within by being a multi-hyphenate Actor-Producer.

Jolina Javier (Guest) is originally from San Jose, California where she studied with the San Francisco Ballet. She furthered her training at SUNY Purchase College where she graduated Cum Laude with a BFA in Dancea??and was the recipient of the Ballet Achievement Award. Broadway and New York Theatre credits include:a??The Phantom of the Operaa??(The Majestic Theatre), Connie Wong ina??A Chorus Linea??(New York City Center),a??Nixon in China, televised by PBS (The Metropolitan Opera), Thea??Radio City Christmas Spectaculara??(Radio City Music Hall), Peggy Hickey'sa??Cinderella and the Prince Who Slayed thea??Dragona??(Avery Fisher Hall).a??Regional credits:a??Marie Dancing Stilla??(The Kennedy Center, The 5tha??Avenue Theatre),a??The King and Ia??(Lyric Opera Chicago)a??A Chorus Linea??(Theatre Under the Stars & The MUNY),a??Cabaret (Cincinnati Playhouse),a??Aidaa??(Kansas City Starlight Theatre),a??Carousela??(The Virginia Opera). Film/TV Credits: Opening Film (Ballerina) witha??Beyonce: "Mrs. Carter Tour," "Infinite and Finite Games"a??(Dance Film),a??Peter Joback's "The Mask"a??(Music Video),a??"The Kelly Clarkson Show"a??(Opening Dance). Commercials:a??"Kate Spade 2021 Fall Campaign," "Bush's Baked Beans," "Boll & Branch," "BJ's Brewhouse Restaurant," "BioTru," and "Kayak."

Kelli Youngman (Guest) was born in South Korea, adopted, and raised in North Brunswick, NJ, and currently lives in Central Harlem, NYC. She is a Broadway performer and The Life Coach for Performers. Her performinga??credits include:a??The King & Ia??(Broadway, First National Tour),a??Anastasiaa??(Broadway),a??Newsiesa??(Arena Stage),a??The Flamingo Kida??(World Premiere, Hartford Stage), and more! As a coach, she works with actors,a??singers, and dancers to love yourself and your life WAY more. It's all about creating possibilities from worthiness! When she isn't performing or coaching, she's eating delicious food with her partner Steve (who's aa??chef!) or watching ALL the videos of corgis.

Darren Lee (Guest): A native of Southern CA,a??Darren Leea??began his career in the Entertainment Industry at age 11 as a contestant on Jr. Star Search. Shortly thereafter he became a series regular ona??"Kids Incorporated," a Disney Channela??favorite. In the years following he appeared in a variety of national commercials, television shows, and feature films such asa??"Hackers," playing a role (Razor) opposite Angelina Jolie, anda??"Sisters"a??with Tina Fey and Amya??Poehler. He also danced alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones and Renée Zellweger in the Academy Award-winning filma??"Chicago." By the early '90s, Lee relocated to New York, advancing his career into the newa??millennium with Broadway roles ina??Chicago,a??Guys and Dolls,a??and in the original companies ofa??Allegiance,a??Shogun the Musical,a??Miss Saigon,a??Victor/Victoriaa??with Julie Andrews,a??Kiss Me Kate,a??On the Town,a??Seussicala??the Musical,a??Pacific Overtures, anda??Thoroughly Modern Millie. Most recently Mr. Lee performed the King of Siam in the National Tour ofa??The King and I.a??

After 18 years as a Broadway performer, Lee has refocused his energies on directing and choreography. His Broadway work includes associate choreographer ona??Pacific Overtures, other New York productionsa??include: 24 Hour Musicals (Orchard Project),a??History of Wara??(NYMF),a??Heading Easta??starring B.D. Wong (Asia Society),a??Hidden Skya??(Prospect Theatre) and Stephen Sondheim's 75th Birthday Celebration (Newa??Amsterdam). His regional credits include:a??Victor/Victoraa??(Ogunquit),a??The Music Mana??(Oregon Shakespeare Festival);a??Once on This Island,a??South Pacifica??(Olney Theatre Center),a??Miss Saigona??(St. Louis MUNY, Papera??Mill Playhouse, Music Theatre of Wichita);a??Herringbonea??starring B.D. Wong (La Jolla Playhouse, McCarter Theatre, Williamstown Shakespeare Festival);a??Jesus Christ Superstar, Aida, Joseph and the Amazinga??Technicolor Dreamcoat, The Fantasticks, Little Shop of Horrors, and Godspella??(MUNY) and many more.

KENWAY KUA (Guest) is from Kaneohe, Hawaii and lives in NYC. He is a trained dancer, singer, actor, sometimes model, and sometimes musician that has performed on Broadway ina??Wickeda??anda??Thea??Frogs. He has traveleda??extensively on tour witha??Aladdin,a??Mary Poppinsa??anda??Flower Drum Song. Also regional productions ofa??The King and I,a??9 to 5,a??How to Succeed...,a??Waterfall,a??Cinderella,a??Pacific Overturesa??anda??Miss Saigon. As an Asian American, Kenway embraces his Native Hawaiian, Chinese, and Portuguese heritage and cultures. He is honored, grateful, and humbled to be part of such a tight knit community of Asian artists.

Saki Masuda (Guest)a??was born and raised in Nara, Japan. Her favorite credits includea??The King and Ia??(Lincoln Center and First National Tour),a??Cats,a??The Bodyguard,a??ELF,a??Sayonara,a??Scheherazadea??and "Madam Secretary"a??(CBS).a?? Saki has danced with several dance companies and choreographers in NYC, such as Heidi Latsky Dance, General Mischief Dance Theatre, Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company, Catskill Ballet Theatre, Ballet Hispanico 2,a??Xodus Dance Collective, Felicity Stiverson, Sara Brian, James Gray, among others. Saki also enjoys working with Debbie Roshe as assistant teacher/choreographer. Proud to be AAPI actor.