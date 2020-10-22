Rising Sun Performance Company Presents HALLOWSTREAM Virtual Festival Of New Short Plays

The event will be presented as a LIVE virtual performance on Friday, October 30th at 7:30PM.

Founding Artistic Director Akia Squitieri announced today that Rising Sun Performance Company will be presenting a new LIVE virtual event "HallowStream".

We are eager to engage with our community of artists & audiences, with this spine-chilling piece that provides some much needed levity during this time. Through Hallow-Stream, we continue our exploration of this ever-changing and growing New Medium, and expand on how we foster theatrical creativity.

For "HallowStream", Rising Sun Performance Company has assembled artists from around the country in this hybrid festival of new Halloween-themed short works (About 10 minutes each). Each team was selected randomly and given various creepy prompts. With 48 hours for writing and 10 hours of rehearsal, these original works are a Spine-chilling way to celebrate the Halloween weekend. The festival will begin with a kick-off virtual costume dance party with DJ Maya Jasmin that will invite our audience to engage with one another via Zoom. Nate Betancourt (Drunk Shakespeare) will Festival Emcee.

"HallowStream" was co-conceived by Akia Squitieri, Anna Hogan, Rachael Langton and Michael Hagins, featuring the talents of 45 Artists. These talents come from Indie, Regional and Off-Broadway theatre and will be presented as a LIVE virtual performance on Friday, October 30th at 7:30PM.

