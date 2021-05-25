Rising Sun Performance Company Announces Hybrid Premiere of CITY OF DARK

Founding Artistic Director Akia Squitieri announced today that Rising Sun Performance Company will be presenting a new Hybrid workshop production of "City Of Dark" which will be Live Streamed from the Stage of the theatre at the 14th Street Y.

Rising Sun Performance Company's first live-streamed hybrid workshop production takes us to the apocalyptic end of the world in Michael Hagin's original production City of Dark. Desperation turns to violence as walls close in on six outcasts who fight to survive the end of the world. How does humanity manifest when resources run short when the world is about to explode when the outside threatens our lives? This timely play explores the depth of human nature and how desperation and survival transform us.

This workshop production marks Rising Sun Performance Company's first in-person return to working in person since March of 2020. Through a partnership with the Theater at the 14th St Y, the company created a two-week development laboratory, and is using this opportunity to explore this new play in person and will be streaming the performances from onstage at the theatre. These performances will not have a live-in-house audience. Through CITY OF DARK, Rising Sun continues to their exploration of this ever-changing and growing New Medium, and expands on how they foster theatrical creativity.

With safety being of the highest priority the cast, crew, and creatives of the production are all fully vaccinated, tested on a weekly basis, and following a strict safety protocol led by a team of certified health & safety compliance officers.

The Workshop Production features the following cast: Michael Hagins, Enrique Hull, Ita Korenzetcher, Michael Pichardo, Leka Ward, and Rachel Weekley

The Creative and Production Team:

Directed by Rachael Langton

Fight Choreography by Michael Hagins,

Stage Management Callie Stribling,

Assistant Stage Manager Paulina Tobar

Set and Prop Coordinator Eric Parness

Sound & Graphic Design Rachael Langton

Technical Direction, Lighting Design and Production Coordination by Justin Hsu

Lead Covid Safety Officer, Mateo Moreno

Marketing by Lluvia Almanza, Jenna Atkinson, Rachael Langton, Jennifer Iris Rivera, and Akia Squitieri

Produced by Rising Sun Performance Company, Akia Squitieri, Founding Artistic Director

The play will be performed for two performances on Friday, May 28th & Saturday, May 29th at 7 PM Eastern Standard Time.

Tickets start in tiers at $5 and are pay what you can to ensure that financial barrier is not an issue for audiences. Access to the recorded Performances will be available for one week after the live stream for all ticket holders.

Tickets are available via Eventbrite and via Rising Sun's Website For additional information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/city-of-dark-tickets-156002948017

This production is recommended for ages 16 and older and has adult content

Please visit website for full details on content and trigger warnings

Closed captioning is available, for accessibility support email risingsunstaff@gmail.com