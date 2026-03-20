Richard Vetere's POET ON A STRING to Play Off-Broadway at The ATA

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American Theatre of Actors will present Poety on a String, a historical drama by Richard Vetere set in 1939, exploring the clash between literature and cinema.

Inspired by true events, Prolific Playwright, Richard Vetere's new play, Poet On A String follows the volatile weekend shared by legendary poet Delmore Schwartz, his wife-the writer Gertrude Buckman-and the iconic poet, screenwriter, and film critic James Agee. The play serves as a snapshot of a world about to change. As the clouds of World War II gather, the narrative explores the friction between the traditional power of the written word and the rising dominance of motion pictures.

The production features a rotating double-cast, offering audiences two distinct interpretations:

Cast A: Joseph Monseur (James Agee), Amber Brookes (Gertrude Buckman), and Sam Cruz (Delmore Schwartz).

Cast B: Dustin Pazar (James Agee), Elizah Hill (Gertrude Buckman), and Jake Minter (Delmore Schwartz).

Directed by Amber Brookes, the production includes Assistant Director Jonathan Beebe, Stage Manager Paul Maurizino, and Lighting Designer Jake Minter.

Poet On A String runs approximately 90 minutes with no intermission. The show runs from April 1 through April 12th, Wednesday through Saturday at 7:00 PM and Sunday at 3:00 PM. In Week One (April 1–5), Cast A performs on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, while Cast B performs on Thursday and Saturday. In Week Two (April 8–12), Cast A performs on Wednesday and Thursday, and Cast B performs on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Note to Audiences: This production contains adult themes, including intimacy, alcohol use, and smoking. It is recommended for mature audiences and is not suitable for young children.