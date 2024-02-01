Review Roundup: Ruby Thomas' THE ANIMAL KINGDOM

The Animal Kingdom will run through February 10, 2024. 

By: Feb. 01, 2024

POPULAR

ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Video: The Cast of Final Sondheim Musical HERE WE ARE Take Final Bows Off-Broadway Photo 2 Video: The Cast of Final Sondheim Musical HERE WE ARE Take Final Bows
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards Photo 3 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
Photos: Eddie Izzard Gets Ready to Return to the Stage in HAMLET Photo 4 Photos: Eddie Izzard Gets Ready to Return to the Stage in HAMLET

Review Roundup: Ruby Thomas' THE ANIMAL KINGDOM

The U.S. premiere of The Animal Kingdom, a new play by British playwright Ruby Thomas, produced and directed by Jack Serio, just opened at the Connelly Theater Upstairs (220 E 4th St, Manhattan), where it will run through February 10, 2024. 

The cast for The Animal Kingdom includes Tony-winner David Cromer (Uncle Vanya in private loft, The Waverly Gallery, Our Town), Tasha Lawrence (A Doll's House, dir. Jamie Lloyd; The Whale), Lily McInerny (Camp Siegfried), Uly Schlesinger (This Beautiful Future, HBO Max's “Genera+ion”), and Obie-winner Calvin Leon Smith (Fat Ham, Amazon Prime's “The Underground Railroad”).

In The Animal Kingdom, Sam is struggling. Sam's family doesn't understand. But then they barely understand themselves. Now, trapped in a stuffy inpatient clinic undergoing family therapy, they must find new ways to communicate with each other. The Animal Kingdom is an observation of family dynamics told with wit and compassion that peels back the emotional layers of group therapy.

Let's see what the critics had to say...

Rhonda Feng, New York TimesStacey Derosier’s fast-twitch lighting effectively shuttles us between sessions. Though a fight director was enlisted for the play’s London run at the Hampstead Theater in early 2022, this production doesn’t have one, or need one; the play is more about conflicting ideas than warring bodies. Thomas is palpably interested in debate, and “The Animal Kingdom” thrusts us into a particle accelerator of questions. Is Sam gay or queer? Did his self-harm have anything to do with his parents’ divorce? Is sadness passed down along generations?

David Cote, The Observer: Apart from giving actors a workout and fragile spectators a good cry, it’s not clear what playwright Ruby Thomas (also an actor) intends to say, except that the talking cure cures. The Animal Kingdom premiered at London’s Hampstead Theatre to admiring notices. Do they not talk about mental health in England? We can’t shut up about our trauma. The cast plays it American with no appreciable loss (or gain) of cultural authenticity, given how deracinated and circumscribed this world is. From the title on down, metaphors derived from nature pepper the script. 


To read more reviews and to share your own, click here!



RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
Step Afrika! The Nations First Step Dance Company Announces Its 30th Anniversary Season Photo
Step Afrika! The Nation's First Step Dance Company Announces Its 30th Anniversary Season

Renowned African American arts organization and premier Dance Company Step Afrika! announces the commemoration of its milestone 30th anniversary season from August 2023 to July 2025.

2
Magicians and Illusionists Peter Brynolf and Jonas Ljung to Present STALKER at New World S Photo
Magicians and Illusionists Peter Brynolf and Jonas Ljung to Present STALKER at New World Stages

Now Penn & Teller will produce Brynolf & Ljung in their New York theatrical debut, Stalker, which combines street magic, stunning illusions and physical mentalism, leaving audiences both thrilled and mystified. 

3
U.S. Premiere Of Cassie Workmans ABERDEEN Starts Tonight At SoHo Playhouse Photo
U.S. Premiere Of Cassie Workman's ABERDEEN Starts Tonight At SoHo Playhouse

Don't miss the U.S. premiere of Cassie Workman's 'Aberdeen' at SoHo Playhouse. This extraordinary solo show, performed entirely in rhyming couplets, is a moving homage to Kurt Cobain. Get your tickets now!

4
U.S. Premiere Of SPLIT LIP Begins Tonight At SoHo Playhouse Photo
U.S. Premiere Of SPLIT LIP Begins Tonight At SoHo Playhouse

SoHo Playhouse presents the U.S. premiere of Split Lip, a powerful solo show about a patient with Dissociative Identity Disorder. Don't miss this captivating performance from January 30 - February 11.

From This Author - Nicole Rosky

Review: Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick in PLAZA SUITE?Review: Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick in PLAZA SUITE?
Review Roundup: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Opens on BroadwayReview Roundup: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Opens on Broadway
Review Roundup: WHITE ROSE Opens Off-BroadwayReview Roundup: WHITE ROSE Opens Off-Broadway
Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Opens at New York City Center Encores!Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Opens at New York City Center Encores!

Videos

The Encores! Orchestra Rehearses JELLY'S LAST JAM Video
The Encores! Orchestra Rehearses JELLY'S LAST JAM
Watch Highlights of Brandon Uranowitz, Denée Benton and Grey Henson in TICK, TICK... BOOM! Video
Watch Highlights of Brandon Uranowitz, Denée Benton and Grey Henson in TICK, TICK... BOOM!
In Rehearsals with the Cast of THE NOTEBOOK Video
In Rehearsals with the Cast of THE NOTEBOOK
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS

Recommended For You