Repertorio Español Announces the Return of the Acclaimed Comedy FILOMENA MARTURANO: MARRIAGE CARIBBEAN STYLE

Repertorio Español announces the return of Eduardo De Filippo's Filomena Marturano: Marriage Caribbean Style. This Neapolitan play has been translated by Robert Weber Federico, Leyma López and Rafael Sánchez.

The comedy, originally published in 1946, is one of the great theatre 20th Century works known worldwide. Repertorio presents the first Spanish-language production of this classic in the United States.

In Eduardo De Filippo's tale of Neapolitan society, Filomena, a former prostitute, has been living with shopkeeper Domingo for 25 years. Domingo is set to finally marry someone much younger, but Filomena feigns mortal illness to fool Domingo into marrying her. When he discovers the ruse, he has the marriage annulled. But Filomena will not surrender.

Performed in Spanish with English supertitles. Learn more at repertorio.nyc.