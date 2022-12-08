Red Bull Theater's YOUR OWN THING Starring Eddie Cooper, Lilli Cooper, Santino Fontana & More to Take Place Next Week

RED BULL THEATER will rediscover the hit 1968 musical Your Own Thing and to give it its the first New York presentation in decades with a star-studded cast lead by Eddie Cooper, Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper, Tony Award-winner Santino Fontana, Olivier Award-winner Lesli Margherita, Simon Pearl, Michael Pilato, Jennifer Sánchez, and Vaden Thurgood.

Eddie Cooper (The Pirates of Penzance - Roundabout; Parade, Promenade, God Bless You Mr. Rosewater, Little Shop of Horrors - Encores!; Assassins, The Cradle Will Rock - CSC); Eddie's real life sister Lilli Cooper (The Pirates of Penzance - Roundabout, Tootsie - Tony nomination, POTUS, SpongeBob Squarepants, Wicked, Spring Awakening; Mack & Mabel - Encores!); Jennifer Sánchez (Broadway: Pretty Woman, On Your Feet, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown; RBT: The Alchemist); and Tony Award winner Santino Fontana (Michael Dorsey/Dorothy Michaels in Tootsie - Tony Award, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards; Prince Topher in Cinderella - Tony nomination; Hello Dolly! opposite Bernadette Peters; Act One; The Importance of Being Earnest - Clarence Derwent Award; A View From the Bridge; Brighton Beach Memoirs - Drama Desk Award; Billy Elliot; Sunday in the Park with George); Lesli Margherita (Zorro The Musical - West End debut, Olivier Award; Matilda the Musical - Broadway debut; Dames at Sea; ​Off-Broadway: Emojiland; Who's Holiday - Drama Desk, Lortel and Off-Broadway Alliance nominations); Simon Pearl (The Jersey Tenors; Broadway: Les Miserables); Michael Pilato (The Jersey Tenors; American Idiot - national tour); and Vaden Thurgood (The Jersey Tenors; Smokey Joe's Cafe - 20th Anniversary National Tour; Good News! - Goodspeed Opera House; Damn Yankees - Paper Mill Playhouse, 5th Avenue Theater) lead the cast for Red Bull Theater's all-star benefit performance of Your Own Thing, the 1968 hit Off-Broadway rock musical suggested by Shakespeare's Twelfth Night.

Your Own Thing will also feature special appearances by Kate Burton, Michael Cerveris, Robert Cuccioli, Tovah Feldshuh, Richard Kind, Ken Page, Patrick Page, Laila Robins, Jay O. Sanders, Mary Testa, John Douglas Thompson, Michael Urie, and Bruce Vilanch.

Gabriel Barre will direct, with musical direction by Greg Pliska. This special event is made possible in part by The Marta Heflin Foundation.

This one-night-only performance will take place Monday December 12th at the Peter Norton Symphony Space (2537 Broadway at 95th Street). The performance will begin at 7:30PM. This concert event is an important fundraiser for Red Bull Theater. Proceeds help to make all of its programs possible. Tickets for this benefit event, which are now on sale, are $81.50 - $121.50 including fees (most tickets include tax-deductible donation). To purchase tickets for this one-night-only event, visit redbulltheater.com/your-own-thing.

With music & lyrics by Hal Hester and Danny Apolinar, and book adaptation by Donald Driver, the original production opened on January 13th 1968 at the Orpheum Theater, produced by Zev Bufman & Dorothy Love, where it ran for 933 performances. In the late 1960s, a raging storm shipwrecks a young music duo, twins Viola and Sebastian. The pair end up in the land of Illyria, which looks very much like New York City, and the rest is Shakespeare's Twelfth Night-well, kind of. This hit rock musical ran Off-Broadway while Hair played uptown. Your Own Thing won the Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Musical, Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Production, and the Drama Desk Award (Vernon Rice Award) for Donald Driver as Outstanding New Playwright. Red Bull Theater will give the show its first New York presentation in decades with this one-night-only, in-person-only, concert benefit.

RED BULL THEATER

brings rarely seen classic plays to dynamic new life for contemporary audiences, uniting a respect for tradition with a modern sensibility. Named for the rowdy Jacobean playhouse that illegally performed plays in England during the years of Puritan rule, Red Bull Theater is New York City's home for dynamic performances of great plays that stand the test of time. With the Jacobean plays of Shakespeare and his contemporaries as its cornerstone, the company also produces new works that are in conversation with the classics. A home for artists, scholars, and students, Red Bull Theater delights and engages the intellect and imagination of audiences, and strives to make its work accessible, diverse, and welcoming to all. We value and practice inclusiveness, equity, and diversity in all of our activities, and are committed to antiracist action. Red Bull Theater believes in the power of great classic stories and plays of heightened language to deepen our understanding of the human condition, in the special ability of live theater to create unique, collective experiences, and in the timeless capacity of classical theater to illuminate the events of our times.

Since its debut in 2003 with a production of Shakespeare's Pericles starring Daniel Breaker, Red Bull Theater has served adventurous theatergoers with Off-Broadway productions, Revelation Readings, and the annual Short New Play Festival. The company also offers outreach programs including Shakespeare in Schools bringing professional actors and teaching artists into public school classrooms; Bull Sessions, free post-play discussions with top scholars; and Classical Acting Intensives led by veteran theater professionals. During the pandemic, Red Bull created several new and ongoing programs to serve audiences and artists with our mission: RemarkaBULL Podversations, Online Readings, Seminars, and more.

Red Bull Theater has presented 20 Off-Broadway productions and nearly 200 Revelation Readings of rarely seen classics, serving a community of more than 5,000 artists and providing quality artistic programming to an audience of over 65,000. The company's unique programming has received ongoing critical acclaim and has been recognized with Lortel, Drama Desk, Drama League, Callaway, Off-Broadway Alliance, and OBIE nominations and Awards.

For more information about Your Own Thing or any of Red Bull Theater's programs, visit www.redbulltheater.com.