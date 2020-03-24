Red Bull Theater Postpones THE ALCHEMIST

Red Bull Theater today announced the postponement of their upcoming Off-Broadway production, The Alchemist, due to the circumstances surrounding the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.



"Due to the current state of the crisis, we regret to announce the postponement of most of the remaining programming of our 2019-20 season. We make this announcement with a heavy heart, but first and foremost we must do everything we can to ensure the safety and health of every member of the Red Bull Theater community. We look forward to gathering again in person when it becomes possible. In the meantime, stay tuned- We're exploring ways we can serve artists and audiences and continue to fulfill our mission in alternative ways during this liminal time," said Mr. Berger.



The World Premiere of a Red Bull Theater commission, Ben Jonson's The Alchemist, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher and directed by Mr. Berger, was set to begin rehearsals in April. The Off-Broadway engagement at Lucille Lortel Theatre was slated to begin May 12th with Opening Night scheduled for May 26th. Hatcher and Berger created Red Bull's acclaimed production The Government Inspector. The production will be rescheduled for the 2020-2021 season.



Also announced today: the cancellation of the next two offerings of the OBIE Award-winning series, REVELATION READINGS: John Milton's PARADISE LOST Part 1: The Fall of Lucifer, adapted and directed by Michael Barakiva set for April 6th; and Anchuli Felicia King's KEENE, directed by Ethan McSweeny, scheduled for Monday May 18th. Both will be included in next season's Revelation Readings.



The REVELATION READING series will resume on Monday June 15th with Lynn Rosen's The Claudias, directed by Meredith McDonough, featuring Ben Chase, Jennifer Mudge, Socorro Santiago, Jeanine Serralles, Danielle Skraastad, and more to be announced. Commissioned by Red Bull Theater, this new play ecstatically and hilariously exhumes the stories of historical women named Claudia, whose tales were buried by the powerful men who dominated their lives and the world.



This Summer, Red Bull will present the 10th Annual Short New Play Festival, the annual festival of 10-minute plays of heightened language and classic themes, featuring two commissions from established writers, alongside six new plays that have been chosen from hundreds of submissions from emerging playwrights across the country. Red Bull Theater's annual Short New Play Festival has generated over 1,000 new short plays of classic themes and heightened language, presenting over 60 of them in performance with some of New York's finest actors and directors. PLEASE NOTE: Submissions are now open through April 6th, 2020.







