Real Stories of Love and Heartbreak Take the Stage at The Center at West Park In LOVENOTES! REAL STORIES

After a nationwide search for America's best love stories and just in time for Valentine's Day weekend, a cast of seventeen storytellers has been chosen to grace the stage at The Center at West Park, sharing their well-crafted essays about love. LoveNotes! is a romantic storytelling show in which real people share real stories about real love in all of its incarnations.

Hosted by producer, Heather Christie, the show reveals true stories of first love, last love, and all the love in between--tales from hilarious to heartbreaking to heartwarming. Sam Baker, whose music is described by NPR's Terri Gross as, "simultaneously beautiful and broken, like cracked crockery," will make a rare New York City appearance as the musical accompaniment.

The cast includes: Cara Alwill, Mitch Applebaum, Robin Eileen Bernstein, PJ Bodnar, Suzanne Christie, Ivy Eisenberg, Amy Impellizzeri, Aaron Leatherbarrow, April Biggirl Lee, David Masello, Rebecca Thatcher Murcia, Ellen O'Neill, Raven Petretti-Stamper, Stacy Smith Rogers, Tracey Segarra, Sara Stansberry, Kerri Quinn, and Kay Stephens.

The performance is Saturday, February 10, 2024, 7:30 PM at The Center At West Park (165 W. 86th Street, New York, NY 10024).In-person tickets can be purchased Click Here and livestream HERE. LoveNotes! is raising money for the Manhattan Educational Opportunity Center's Emergency Scholarship Fund.