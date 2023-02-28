Rattlestick Theater Names Will Davis as Artistic Director

Off-Broadway's Rattlestick Theater has announced Will Davis as its next artistic director, The New York Times reports. He will succeed Daniella Topol, who served as artistic director since 2016.

Davis also pointed out that it is important for people to know that he is transgender.

"One of the most important things I can do, as a very intentionally, very visible trans person, is offer a mirror to other emerging artists in all disciplines who may not feel like there is a space for them," he said. "I'm very excited to be part of the group of people who can push this door open and leave it open."

Davis previously served as artistic director of the American Theater Company in Chicago. He will start working alongside Topol in the coming weeks, and will assume the artistic director position full-time on May 1.

Read the original story on The New York Times.

Founded in 1994 by David Van Asselt and Gary Bonasorte, Rattlestick Theater has been steadfast in producing diverse, challenging, and provocative plays while fostering the future voices of the American theater. Now in its 29th year, the company is focused on energetic theater that responds to the complexities of our culture in conversation with community partners. Their mission is to produce ambitious plays to inspire empathy and provoke conversation that will lead to positive social change.

Learn more at https://www.rattlestick.org/.