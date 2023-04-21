Raphel Famotibe, Suzette Llewellyn & More to Star in FOXES at 59E59 Theaters

59E59 Theaters, Defibrillator and M. Green Productions will present Foxes, a multi-award winning production by Dexter Flanders and directed by James Hillier. Foxes begins previews in 59E59's Theater A (59 E 59th St, New York, NY 10022) on June 1, 2023, and opens June 7 for a run through July 2, 2023.

The cast of Foxes will include Tosin Alabi (Queens of Sheba), Raphel Famotibe ("Sex Education"), Bayo Gbadamosi ("The Great"), Suzette Llewellyn (The Fellowship) and Nemide May (Interruptions).

Foxes will feature set design by Erin Guan, lighting and video design by Will Monks, and sound design by Josh Anio Grigg. Esme Cooper serves as Fight Director, with Robbie Taylor Hunt as Intimacy Director and Gerrard Martin as Movement Director. Casting is by Nadine Rennie, CDG. Veronica Aglow is the Production Stage Manager.

If one kiss had the power to destroy everything, would you risk it?

Foxes follows Daniel, a young black man trying to keep up with his life in London's Caribbean community while balancing his own goals with his family's expectations. When his relationship with best friend Leon brings an unexpected change it creates turmoil, bringing a taboo into his family home that has the power to tear the closest and most loving relationships apart.

A deeply moving and complex story of family, community, and sexual identity, Foxes tackles the Black gay experience with tenderness and beautiful depth.

"Foxes for me is a black love story," says playwright Dexter Flanders. "It captures a very specific strand of what black love can look like and the varied complexities that can present themselves when faced with a question we all face in life: Who am I?"

Foxes received critical acclaim when the play first premiered at London's Theatre503 in 2021 and for its subsequent transfer to Seven Dials Playhouse in 2022 in London's West End. The show is a Black British Theatre Award and Offie Award winner along with receiving four Offie Award nominations, including one for Best Production.

The performance schedule for Foxes is as follows: Tuesday - Saturday at 7:00PM, Saturday - Sunday at 2:00PM.

Tickets to Foxes begin at $25 and are on sale now at 59e59.org/shows/show-detail/foxes/.

Brits Off Broadway has been running at 59E59 Theaters since 2004 and has been described by the New York Times as "a highlight of the theatrical year in New York". New Diorama's previous productions at 59E59, including Secret Life of Humans, sold out at Brits Off Broadway. This year's season has been co-curated by David Byrne, Artistic Director and CEO of New Diorama Theatre. New Diorama previously co-curated the 2020 Brits Off Broadway Season, which was cancelled due to COVID-19.

The 59E59 Brits Off Broadway 2023 Season began with Breathless, presented by Theatre Royal Plymouth; followed by The Habit of Art, presented by Original Theatre; and Cecil Beaton's Diaries, presented by Evergreen Theatrical Productions.

The season will continue with we were promised honey!, presented by YESYESNONO Productions; followed by Orlando, presented by Jessie Anand Productions in association with BoonDog Theatre; and Being Mr. Wickham, presented by Original Theatre.

The season will conclude with Foxes, presented by Defibrillator and M. Green Productions; followed by Cassie and the Lights, presented by Patch of Blue, in association with New Diorama Theatre and Xinyi Shen for Verse Unbound; and the Bush Theatre production of Invisible, presented by Ameena Hamid Productions.

Defibrillator make provocative, thrilling and acclaimed theatre in the UK and USA. Established in 2011 with the site-specific The Hotel Plays by Tennessee Williams and most recently producing the groundbreaking and awarding winning Foxes by Dexter Flanders. The company continue to push boundaries, creating entertaining and socially important stories. Stories that send an electric pulse to the heart.

M. Green Productions is an independent theatre production company dedicated to delivering exceptional productions worldwide. Under the leadership of Producer Mitchell Reeve, M. Green Productions is committed to presenting works that engage, inspire, and captivate a diverse range of audiences. M. Green Productions' past productions have garnered critical acclaim and recognition, including Steve (Seven Dials Playhouse); Death Drop (Garrick Theatre, UK&Ir Tour and Criterion Theatre); Wonderville: Magic and Illusion Live (The Palace Theatre), Dark Sublime (Trafalgar Studios); San Domino, The Gulf, and Pete 'n' Keely (Tristan Bates Theatre). M. Green Productions also offer bespoke General Management & Consulting packages for productions and venues across the globe.

ABOUT 59E59



59E59 Theaters was established by the Elysabeth Kleinhans Theatrical Foundation in 2004 to grant professional space and expertise to non-profit theater companies premiering their work in New York City. Under the leadership of Val Day, Artistic Director, and Brian Beirne, Managing Director, 59E59 Theaters presents a year-round curated program of Off Broadway plays and musicals that are nurtured and supported through highly-subsidized rental rates as well as production, ticketing, FOH, marketing, and press support.

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT

www.59e59.org