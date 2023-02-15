Raina Silver to Play the Title Role in THE LITTLE MERMAID at The Players Theatre

The Players Theatre has announced that Raina Silver is joining the cast of The Little Mermaid the Musical, playing the title role of Coral, the Little Mermaid. The show runs February 25-April 12 at The Players Theatre in the West Village.

This will be Silver's fifth Off-Broadway role at The Players Theatre, having previously appeared in Beauty and the Beast, A Christmas Carol the Musical, Murder on the Links, and Ectoplasm.

"We are so excited to have Raina back onstage with us for Mermaid," said Brenda Bell, artistic director of the theatre's house companies Be Bold! Productions and Literally Alive. "She brings Coral to life in a way that completely embodies the vision we have for the character."

Silver was born in Maryland, grew up on the island of Kauai, graduated high school in California, and went to college in New York City, receiving her BFA at NYU. She's a big fan of mermaids and is excited to step onstage as Coral.

"What I love about Coral is that she's a big dreamer like me. Balancing dreams and passion with reality and logic can be tricky, and at times painful. I love Coral's journey through having a dream, pursuing it with determination and bravery, and then learning how to handle life when things don't go as planned. In order to keep dreaming, sometimes we need to learn to let things go. This can be really sad but can also lead to extraordinary things we'd never even considered before. This is what Coral is teaching me."

The Little Mermaid the Musical runs February 25 - April 12, Saturdays at 3pm & 7pm, Sundays at 11am & 2pm, with a special performance on April 12 at 2pm. The show is 75 minutes with no intermission and is appropriate for all ages! There is a family workshop Saturdays at 2pm and Sundays at 10am before the show.

See The Little Mermaid the Musical Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre: 115 MacDougal Street, New York, NY 10012. For more info and tickets visit: www.LiterallyAlive.com