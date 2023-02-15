Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Raina Silver to Play the Title Role in THE LITTLE MERMAID at The Players Theatre

Raina Silver to Play the Title Role in THE LITTLE MERMAID at The Players Theatre

The production runs from February 25-April 12.

Feb. 15, 2023  

The Players Theatre has announced that Raina Silver is joining the cast of The Little Mermaid the Musical, playing the title role of Coral, the Little Mermaid. The show runs February 25-April 12 at The Players Theatre in the West Village.

This will be Silver's fifth Off-Broadway role at The Players Theatre, having previously appeared in Beauty and the Beast, A Christmas Carol the Musical, Murder on the Links, and Ectoplasm.

"We are so excited to have Raina back onstage with us for Mermaid," said Brenda Bell, artistic director of the theatre's house companies Be Bold! Productions and Literally Alive. "She brings Coral to life in a way that completely embodies the vision we have for the character."

Silver was born in Maryland, grew up on the island of Kauai, graduated high school in California, and went to college in New York City, receiving her BFA at NYU. She's a big fan of mermaids and is excited to step onstage as Coral.

"What I love about Coral is that she's a big dreamer like me. Balancing dreams and passion with reality and logic can be tricky, and at times painful. I love Coral's journey through having a dream, pursuing it with determination and bravery, and then learning how to handle life when things don't go as planned. In order to keep dreaming, sometimes we need to learn to let things go. This can be really sad but can also lead to extraordinary things we'd never even considered before. This is what Coral is teaching me."

The Little Mermaid the Musical runs February 25 - April 12, Saturdays at 3pm & 7pm, Sundays at 11am & 2pm, with a special performance on April 12 at 2pm. The show is 75 minutes with no intermission and is appropriate for all ages! There is a family workshop Saturdays at 2pm and Sundays at 10am before the show.

See The Little Mermaid the Musical Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre: 115 MacDougal Street, New York, NY 10012. For more info and tickets visit: www.LiterallyAlive.com




Photos: First Look at The Public Theater and Bushwick Starrs DARK DISABLED STORIES in Rehe Photo
Photos: First Look at The Public Theater and Bushwick Starr's DARK DISABLED STORIES in Rehearsal
The Public Theater Theater (Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director and Patrick Willingham, Executive Director) and The Bushwick Starr (Noel Allain, Co-Founder and Artistic Director and Sue Kessler, Co-Founder and Creative Director) have released rehearsal photos for the upcoming World Premiere of DARK DISABLED STORIES written by Public Theater Creative Rebuilds New York Resident Artist Ryan J. Haddad and directed by Jordan Fein. Check out the photos here!
Adrienne Haan Will Perform in TEHORAH at Carnegie Hall in May Photo
Adrienne Haan Will Perform in TEHORAH at Carnegie Hall in May
International chanteuse Adrienne Haan will appear in Tehorah (“pure” in Hebrew), a heartbreaking, promising musical journey about loss, hope and forgiveness on Wednesday, May 10 at 8:00pm at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall.
Audible Theaters LUCY Reschedules Two Performances Due to Illness in the Company Photo
Audible Theater's LUCY Reschedules Two Performances Due to Illness in the Company
Due to illness in the company, the February 13 and February 14 performances of Audible Theater’s Lucy have been rescheduled.
Cast and Creative Teams Announced for SLEEPER & ROUGH TRADE at The Tank Photo
Cast and Creative Teams Announced for SLEEPER & ROUGH TRADE at The Tank
The Tank has announced additional casting and creative for their Spring World Premiere Core Productions, sleeper and Rough Trade.

More Hot Stories For You


Playwrights Horizons Announces Accessibility Super Nights For THE TREES and REGRETFULLY, SO THE BIRDS AREPlaywrights Horizons Announces Accessibility Super Nights For THE TREES and REGRETFULLY, SO THE BIRDS ARE
February 15, 2023

Playwrights Horizons has announced a schedule of performances of its next two productions—Agnes Borinsky's The Trees, directed by Tina Satter and co-produced with Page 73 Productions, and Julia Izumi's Regretfully, So the Birds Are, directed by Jenny Koons and co-produced with WP Theater—for which it will provide various accessibility services.
Raina Silver to Play the Title Role in THE LITTLE MERMAID at The Players TheatreRaina Silver to Play the Title Role in THE LITTLE MERMAID at The Players Theatre
February 15, 2023

The Players Theatre has announced that Raina Silver is joining the cast of The Little Mermaid the Musical, playing the title role of Coral, the Little Mermaid. The show runs February 25-April 12 at the Players Theatre in the West Village.
Photos: First Look at The Public Theater and Bushwick Starr's DARK DISABLED STORIES in RehearsalPhotos: First Look at The Public Theater and Bushwick Starr's DARK DISABLED STORIES in Rehearsal
February 15, 2023

The Public Theater Theater (Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director and Patrick Willingham, Executive Director) and The Bushwick Starr (Noel Allain, Co-Founder and Artistic Director and Sue Kessler, Co-Founder and Creative Director) have released rehearsal photos for the upcoming World Premiere of DARK DISABLED STORIES written by Public Theater Creative Rebuilds New York Resident Artist Ryan J. Haddad and directed by Jordan Fein. Check out the photos here!
Adrienne Haan Will Perform in TEHORAH at Carnegie Hall in MayAdrienne Haan Will Perform in TEHORAH at Carnegie Hall in May
February 15, 2023

International chanteuse Adrienne Haan will appear in Tehorah (“pure” in Hebrew), a heartbreaking, promising musical journey about loss, hope and forgiveness on Wednesday, May 10 at 8:00pm at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall.
Audible Theater's LUCY Reschedules Two Performances Due to Illness in the CompanyAudible Theater's LUCY Reschedules Two Performances Due to Illness in the Company
February 14, 2023

Due to illness in the company, the February 13 and February 14 performances of Audible Theater’s Lucy have been rescheduled.
share