Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Rachel Kaly's HOSPITAL HOUR Extends Off-Broadway
Following sold-out runs in Los Angeles and at Edinburgh Fringe, the comedy will play additional New York performances at The Culture Club.
Rachel Kaly's one-woman comedy special, Hospital Hour will extend Off-Broadway due to popular demand. Directed by Emmy Award nominee Chris Fleming, the production will play 9 additional performances between November 23 – December 20, 2026 at The Culture Club (530 W 27th St).
Previously seen on Comedy Central, NBC's “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” and most recently, Amazon Prime's “Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat,” Rachel Kaly was recently named one of Vulture's “Comedians You Should Know.” Hospital Hour previously played sold out runs in Los Angeles and at Edinburgh Fringe where it was named one of the “Top 10 Live Comedy Shows of 2025.”
Rachel Kaly got her first period the same day Saddam Hussein was hanged. Since then, she's been to the hospital over 300 times for various psychological treatments. Are these two facts related? Probably. After selling out performances in London's SoHo Theatre and at Edinburgh Fringe, Rachel brings her critically acclaimed one-woman show to NYC to explain, once and for all, why she's so mentally ill.
The creative team for Hospital Hour includes Sully Ross (Scenic Design), Devin Cameron (Lighting Design), and Germán Martinez (Sound Design). Hospital Hour is produced by Christian Palomares and Executive Produced by Bob Odenkirk.
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