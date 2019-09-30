R.R.E.D. â€“ A SECRET MUSICAL The New Revolutionary Musical Comedy Â Now Available For Licensing

Redheads unite! At a clandestine meeting of auburn-haired rebels, a secret organization is taking matters into their own hands, fighting back against their imminent extinction and standing up for the rights of redheads everywhere.

The members of the Real Redheaded Revolutionary Evolutionary Defiance (The R.R.R.E.D.) aim to empower and educate their fellow redheads to wake up and mobilize through fundraising, raw emotion, procreation, and song.

ADAM JACKMAN (Book)

Adam is a writer and director based in Los Angeles. He is the writer and co-creator of Death Betty, a comic book about true love and punching, and the co-host of Wokelahoma in Culver City, California. Editorial / Advertising Highlights: Banana Republic (Llama Holiday), The CLIO Image Awards, GQ (A$AP Mob, Beyoncé, Bill Murray, Clean Start, Harlem Reshuffled, Jeff Bridges, Jon Batiste, LeBron James, Norman Reedus, Seth Rogen), Mean Magazine (dir. Tony Kaye), Target (Nate Berkus, #TargetFinds), Vanity Fair (Jennifer Connolly). Ever the advocate for hair, he has recently produced a series of commercials for Paul Mitchell, now playing on the Jumbotron in Times Square. adamjackman.com @adampictures



Katie Thompson (Book, Music, & Lyrics)

Katie is an actress and composer working in New York City. She has been a featured composer in Playbill's "The Contemporary Musical Theater Songwriters You Should Know" and "It's Revving Up-The Next Generation of Female Songwriters" columns, performance series at Feinstein's 54Below, and Lincoln Center's "New Contemporary Songbook" and "Broadway's Future Songbook" series. Her original music from her solo albums "Private Page," "KT LIVE," and "What I've Done Right" have been featured on "So You Think You Can Dance" America, Canada, and the U.K., accompanying choreographer Stacey Tookey's work toward an Emmy nomination. She is currently working on a new Christmas musical and a musical about death.





PATRICK LIVINGSTON (Book)

Patrick has been collaborating with Katie Thompson and Adam Jackman since he was 15 years old (they were much older even then). Writing credits include the upcoming Tin Pan Alley (SLC Fringe) and You Are the One (Addy Award 2015). He has adapted several fairy tales including Twelve Dancing Princesses, The Ugly Duckling, and Three Pigs (COPA 2015). He is also the "Other Half" of the fully improvised musical duo Harvey & the Bird (CSZ 2016-2018).

Stage Rights is thrilled to add this musical to its ever-growing catalog. The theatrical publisher is no stranger to popular Off-Broadway fare, with The Marvelous Wonderettes having just closed its three-year revival run at the Kirk Theatre. Its stable of musicals has also expanded to include the heart-warming musical about family Goldstein, the uproarious musical comedy The Book of Merman, and the Drama Desk Award-winning Desperate Measures. For more information on R.R.R.E.D - A Secret Musical or other titles licensed by Stage Rights, please visit stagerights.com or call 323-739-0413.

Based in Los Angeles and founded in 2000, Stage Rights is one of the foremost independent theatrical publishers in the United States, providing stage performance rights for a wide range of plays and musicals to theater companies, schools, and other producing organizations across the country and internationally. As a licensing agent, Stage Rights is committed to providing each producer the tools they need for financial and artistic success. Stage Rights is dedicated to the future of live theatre, offering special programs that champion new theatrical works.

