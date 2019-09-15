REEKING Of INDISCRETION Comes to Chain Studio Theatre

FringeNYC, CHAIN Studio Theatre and ptmcplaywriting.com present REEKING of INDISCRETION: Madame X's Allerton part of FringeBYOV October 7-21, at the CHAIN Studio Theatre 312 W. 36th St, 4th Floor, NYC. The new dramedy by playwright Patrick Thomas McCarthy, is a "longtime companion" piece to his VARIED LIVES, and also features the little-known life and times of famed Chicago philanthropist, art collector, challenger of conventions, gentleman farmer, Robert Allerton.

The Chicago Tribune's Madame X, society doyenne Caroline Kirkland (1865-1930) declared Robert Allerton (1873-1964) Chicago's most eligible bachelor in 1906. His personal relationship with Caroline Kirkland, both in high society & everyday life, & his intimate relationship with John Wyatt Gregg (1899-1986), his longtime companion, adopted-as-an-adult son, are imagined by inventing what their correspondence might have been. Bridging two centuries, what words might have passed between these three brightly shining stars that helped shape the course of art, landscape architecture, the future of celebrity journalism and LGBTQ issues that were only imagined in the early 20th century. Readers' theatre with a twist. An epistolary intrigue of historical truth & fiction.

Madame X's Allerton's cast includes: Rik Walter (Robert Henry Allerton) Rik was an original Artistic Associate of The Present Company, and original cast member of Americana Absurdum by Brian Parks-the play that inspired the creation of FringeNYC, and went on to garner a Fringe First award in Edinburgh.

Anna Cody (Caroline Kirkland, Madame X) Doll Tearsheet in Henry IV: Parts I & II (with John Goodman), Getting Away with Murder (World Premiere by Stephen Sondheim), Much Ado About Nothing, Way of the World & The Cherry Orchard (Old Globe Theatre, San Diego); Helena in A Midsummer Night's Dream (Shakespeare Theatre, DC and Shakespeare Festival of St. Louis)

Jordan Tierney (John Wyatt Gregg) NYC: Jordan's credits include Perry Stewart in The Royal Family, Mercutio in Ampersand: A Romeo & Juliet Story at FringeNYC, and Stinky Holloway in the Off-Broadway revival of the 1983 Broadway cult classic, Moose Murders. This year, featured in Parlor Tricks at ALL OUT ARTS Fresh Fruit Festival at The Wild Project.

Patrick Thomas McCarthy, ptmc, (Playwright) Recently focusing on adaptations of Shakespeare, most of his playwriting work is LGBTQ themed. Major works include Pride River Crossing, sExtOrtiOn, CUSTODY, Confessions, The LEARS: Fools of Fortune, 12th NIGHTed, SLIPPERY: A Wintry Tale, VARIED LIVES, Midnight's Dream, TEMPEST, Aaron's Revenger's Tragedy and REEKING of INDISCRETION: Madame X's Allerton. He is a member of Dramatists Guild, AEA, SAG/AFTRA, a primary participant in the Performing Arts Legacy Project at the Actor's Fund, serves on the Board of Dancers Over 40 [DO40] and as Curator for the Developmental Reading Series for ALL OUT ARTS. He is also a Writing Fellow at the Vermont Studio Center.

FringeNYC BYOV (Bring Your Own Venue) This year The NEW York International Fringe Festival presents FringeBYOV, an extraordinary collaboration across six indie venues throughout the entire month of October! Registered venues include The Kraine, UNDER St. Marks, The Chain Theatre and Chain Studio, Metropolitan Playhouse and Irondale Center.





