Queens Shakespeare and What Dreams May Co. Present BARE

After another critically acclaimed season with productions of Henry VI parts I, II, and III and the smash hit Godspell Queens Shakespeare and What Dreams May Co. return to the stage for presentations of A Midsummer Night's Dream and BARE (Book and Music: Damon Intrabartolo, Book and Lyrics: Jon Hartmere). Join us for a season of epic stories. Next up Damon Intrabartolo and Jon Hartmere's musical BARE.



Director Christina Sheehan's staging of this cult favorite coming-of-age rock musical shines the looking glass on a group of high school students and their struggles at their private catholic boarding school. Interwoven around a play within a play of Romeo & Juliet, this story of a young group of "fortune's fools" is both timeless and timely. Join our modern star-crossed lovers as they struggle to come to terms with who they are and who the world thinks they should be and seek answers from their church, their friends, and ultimately from within themselves. "I defy you stars".



For more information on the production contact Jonathan Emerson at jonathanemerson2000@yahoo.com or visit www.queensshakespeare.com

Featuring: Cammerron Baits, Bryan Bryk, Jonathan Emerson, Kaitlyn Gill, Beth Griffith, Jacob Henry, La Toya Lewis, Christine Liu, Brette Morningstar, Alec Paulson, Matthew Pohlman, Sarah Wiesehahn, Rebekah Wilson



Performances of Bare are June 20th - June 29th (Thursdays-Saturdays at 7PM/Saturday Matinees at 2PM)

The TBG Mainstage Theater

312 W 36th 3rd Floor

New York, NY 10018

Tickets are $30. To purchase tickets, please visit https://wdmcbare.brownpapertickets.com or call 1-800-838-3006.

BARE is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide, 1180 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 640, New York, NY 10036.

www.theatricalrights.com





