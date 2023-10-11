Prospect Theater Reveals Writer Line-up For POTLUCK: A MUSICAL FEAST

Prospect Theater Company has announced the writers selected for the 2023 cohort of its annual Musical Theater Lab, POTLUCK: A Musical Feast. The culminating one-night-only concert performance of new works generated in the 2023 Lab will be presented at NYC's Peter Norton Symphony Space (2537 Broadway, at 95th Street) on Thursday, November 16th at 7:30pm.

Each year, Prospect's Lab brings together new musical theater writers for an exciting experiment. Writing teams, selected through an open application process, each create an original, short musical in response to a shared theme. The 6-week program culminates in a public presentation of the hot-off-the-presses new works generated through the lab process.

This year, the theme of POTLUCK: A Musical Feast centers around food, with each of the nine selected writing teams bringing one “course” of a meal to the collective table. In a series of playful and profound new works, writers explore how “we are what we eat” – with food impacting every aspect of our daily lives from family history to first dates.

The writers and writing teams participating in the 2023 Musical Theater Lab are: Thani Brant, Rae Covey, Troy Defour & Sean Havrilla, Lorrie Doriza & Allison Light, Dylan Glatthorn & Will Lacker, Divya Magwani & Tidtaya Sinutoke, Krystal Ortiz & Nygel D. Robinson, Dylan Schifrin, and Will Shishmanian & Brooke Trumm.

The 2023 line-up includes writers from a wide array of backgrounds who are working across forms and styles, in the worlds of Broadway, contemporary music, and opera.

The concert evening will be directed by Dev Bondarin, Prospect's Associate Artistic Director, and the Musical Theater Lab is curated by Dev Bondarin & Cara Reichel. The 2023 Lab Associate Producer is Kate Semmens. Additional creative team and cast members will be announced at a later date.

Tickets are $25 and are available at www.ProspectTheater.org or by calling Symphony Space's box office, 212-864-5400. The anticipated running time is 95 minutes with no intermission.

Prospect Theater Company's annual Musical Theater Lab is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. Funding is also provided by the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs.

For more information, please visit www.ProspectTheater.org.