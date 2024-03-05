Production Teams Set for The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company 2024 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company has revealed the production teams for its 2024 season.

Do Re Mi will be directed by Ovation Award-winning director Robert W. Schneider with musical direction by Miles Plant and choreography by Andrew Winans.

The set design will be by Matthew Imhoff, lighting design by Daniel Huston, costume design by Emily Geldermann, and dramaturgy by Frederick Miller. Casting is by Holly Buczek of Wojcik Casting. Joey Paradise will serve as the production stage manager.

Do Re Mi will run April 19th through the 28th and features music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, and a book by Garson Kanin. Do Re Mi is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty's Lucky Stiff, which will run May 3rd through the 12th, will also be directed by Schneider and music directed by Plant, with choreography by Gerry McIntyre.

That set design will be by Matthew Imhoff, lighting design by Daniel Huston, costume design by Thomas Gluodenis, and dramaturgy by Frederick Miller. Casting is by Holly Buczek of Wojcik Casting. Joey Paradise will serve as the production stage manager.

Lucky Stiff is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

In addition to those teams, each of the In The Spotlight cabaret programs will be directed by Charles Kirsch (Backstage Babble) with musical direction by Michael Lavine.

On April 23rd, at 7:30pm, Kirsch and Lavine will present Make Someone Happy: The Songs of Comden, Green, and Styne which will celebrate the incredible Golden Age sound of Broadway's most beloved trio.

Two weeks later, on May 7th at 7:30pm, Kirsch and Lavine will present Back to Before: The Songs of Ahrens and Flaherty which will shine a spotlight on the acclaimed songwriting team who gave the world Ragtime, Seussical, Once on this Island, Anastasia, A Man of No Importance, and countless others.

“We are excited to welcome back for our season a number of J2 stalwarts,” said Executive Producer Jim Jimirro, “and I am also excited about the new faces we are bringing into our fold.”

The Best-Entertainment-Value-In-Town Subscription Package, which includes both mainstage shows and both cabarets, will be offered to the public at a double-discounted rate, and is currently on sale.

Tickets can be purchased by going to www.j2spotlightnyc.com

For more information, visit j2spotlightnyc.com.

Thomas Gluodenis

A costume designer currently freelancing with companies such as Royal Caribbean and who has previously worked with the College Light Opera Company in Falmouth, MA. He received his Bachelor of Music in Musical Theatre from The Catholic University of America in Washington, DC in 2021. Although he started out as a performer, Thomas has transitioned into the field of Design and Production and now uses his acting training to inform his design process to ensure his costumes are an extension of the wearer and connected to the larger themes of the work or collection, all while being a statement on their own.

Emily Geldermann

Emily Geldermann is a NYC based costume designer with a BFA in Theatre Design/ Technology ‘22 from Emerson College. Design credits include Later Life, Marie Antoinette, As You Like It, ALL NIGHT: At a Party in the Suburbs. Much love to my CLOC community that has been the biggest support in my transition to NYC.

Daniel Huston

Daniel Huston is a Freelance Lighting Designer based out of New York City. Some of Daniel's recent lighting designs include SEX with The Dirty Blondes in NYC; Candide, Iolanthe, The Countess Maritza, and La Vie Parisienne at the Ohio Light Opera, Into the Woods at Western Plains Opera; Three Sisters and Little Women at Ashland University; American Night at Teatro Milagro in Portland, OR; Romeo & Juliet and Carrie the Musical at Michigan State University; and Silent Sky and The Lion in Winter at Williamston Theatre in Williamston, MI.

Mathew Imhoff

Matthew Imhoff, a New York based scenic and lighting designer and director holds a Master of Fine Arts degree in Production Design from Michigan State University and degrees in Theatre and Music at Luther College. Selected Off-Broadway: Cat on a Hot Tin Roof; Lone Star; A Modest Proposal (world premiere, Cherry Lane Theatre); soot and spit (New York Times Critics' Pick); A Little Princess (US Premiere, Signature Theatre Company); Love and Yogurt;Game of Thrones: The Rock Musical; Disney's High School Musical; Frankenstein; Five Flights; Dark Play or Stories for Boys.

As a performer Gerry has been seen on Broadway in a number of shows including Anything Goes, Once On This Island, Chicago, Uptown It's Hot, and Joseph...Dreamcoat, a role for which he was one of three Americans chosen to be in the film starring Donny Osmond. Gerry is also a highly sought after director and choreographer. Major theatres he has worked at throughout the United States include the Lions Theatre and York Theater (Off-Broadway), Virginia Stage, Actors Theatre of Louisville, Berkshire Theatre Festival, Connecticut Repertory, Gateway Playhouse, Ogunquit Playhouse, Alliance Theater, Le Petit Theatre (New Orleans), Pasadena Playhouse, and Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma, as well as television programs such as "The Rosie O'Donnell Show", "Major Dad" and "Designing Women".

Freddier Miller

A Pittsburgh-based dramaturg, scholar, and playwright, he is currently a graduate student at the University of Pittsburgh in the Theatre and Performance Studies program. A proud graduate of The Pennsylvania State University where he received his Bachelor of Arts degrees in Theatre and Comparative Literature. He currently serves as the resident dramaturg for The J2 Spotlight Musical Theatre Company in New York City. Recent Off-Broadway credits include Stephen Schwartz's The Baker's Wife and A Class Act (1st NYC Revival).

Joey Paradise

NY Theatre includes: Jersey Boys, Fragments, Onaje. In 30 years as a theatre maker, Joey has worked as a Stage Manager, Performer and in every department backstage. You can currently find Joey working around NYC as a Lighting and Sound tech with some of the best drag performers working today.

Miles Plant

Miles Plant is a NYC based music director, conductor, pianist, arranger, orchestrator, and composer. This is Miles' 3rd year as music supervisor of j2 Spotlight. Miles has supervised A Class Act, A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine, Woman of the Year, Sugar, The Baker's Wife (providing a new orchestration under the supervision of Stephen Schwartz), and The Goodbye Girl starring Sierra Boggess, Christopher Sieber, and directed by David Zippel. His National Tour credits include Bandstand (Music Director) and The Sound of Music (Associate Music Director). Miles just finished music directing, arranging, and orchestrating a brand new Off-Broadway musical The Jerusalem Syndrome at the York Theatre Company. A cast album will be coming later this year. When not in NYC, Miles is a vocal director for Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, as well as music director for productions at several regional theatres including City Springs Theatre in Atlanta, and North Shore Music Theatre in Massachusetts.

He is an award-winning Director, Producer, Author, Educator, and Podcast Host residing in New York City, where he is the Artistic Director of The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company. As Artistic Director of The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company, Robert directed their award-winning productions of Seesaw, A Class Act (1st NYC Revival), A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine (1st NYC Revival), Woman of the Year (1st NYC Revival), Sugar (1st NYC Revival), and The Baker's Wife, in which he collaborated with Stephen Schwartz on an intimate re-telling of the story. For their inaugural production of Seesaw, Robert received the Broadway World Award for Best Off-Off Broadway Musical and Director and The Baker's Wife on Best Musical. As a stage director, Robert has directed over 200 plays, musicals, readings, and workshops and has collaborated with such theatrical institutions as Second Stage, Lincoln Center, New York Philharmonic, Walnut Street Theater, Center Theater Group, MTC, and The York Theater.

Andrew Winans

(he/him), an award-winning New York City-based director, choreographer, dance instructor and performer is a graduate of The Boston Conservatory with a B.F.A. in Musical Theatre. He also studied at The School at Jacob's Pillow under the direction of Broadway veteran, Chet Walker. He currently serves as a Resident Choreographer for Norwegian Creative Studios on multiple shows. Andrew is the Choreographer of the recent Off-Broadway premiere of Mike and Mindy's Wild Weekend Jam. Most notably, he worked as Assistant Director on the A Chorus Line premier in China. In addition, he has assisted TONY winners Bob Avian (original co-choreographer; revival) and Baayork Lee (original cast member; revival) on numerous other companies and events - including New York City Center, U.S. National Tour, Japan Tour, The Apollo Theatre and The Public Theatre. Andrew re-staged A Chorus Line at Algonquin Arts Theatre, nominated for multiple BWW Regional Awards.

Wojcik Casting Team

B'way: The Little Prince. Tours: The Kite Runner, SHREK, Jesus Christ Superstar (1st & 2nd National), Motown, Nice Work…., Something Rotten!, RENT, Kinky Boots, Rock of Ages, An Officer & A Gentleman, Flashdance, Joseph/Dreamcoat and A Chorus Line as well as Dreamgirls and Jekyll & Hyde in S Korea and West Side Story in Tokyo, Norwegian Cruise Line's Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Kinky Boots and Noise Boys. Cirque's Bad Apple @ NY/NY in Las Vegas and extensive branded family entertainment tours including Mr Blippi, American Girl Doll, Blues Clues, Cocomelon, Baby Shark and more. Off-Broadway: Othello: The Remix, Church & State, Tennessee Williams' The Two Character Play, Handle With Care, Triassic Parq and more. Regional: Multiple seasons/shows for Riverside Theatre, FL; Tuacahn PAC, UT; Theatre Aspen and the Arvada Center, CO; Stages St. Louis, MO, Theatre Raleigh, NC; The Engeman Theatre, 92nd Street Y and Summer Theatre of New Canaan. NY Developmental: SuperYou

