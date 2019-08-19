Primary Stages Presents World Premiere Of Clarence Coo's ON THAT DAY IN AMSTERDAM

Primary Stages is proud to announce that tickets are now on sale for the first two productions of its 35th Anniversary season. The season will kick off in the fall with the world premiere of On That Day in Amsterdam, written by Clarence Coo (Beautiful Province (Belle Province)--Yale Drama Prize) and directed by Kareem Fahmy (3/Fifths). Performances begin at the Cherry Lane Theatre (38 Commerce Street) on October 29, 2019, with opening night set for November 19, for a run through December 18, 2019.

On That Day in Amsterdam replaces the previously announced production of Billy Porter's Untitled Sex Project, which has been postponed due to scheduling conflicts.

In a time when your fate is determined by your passport, Clarence Coo's deeply arresting play captures a transient moment of magic. The morning after a one-night stand, a refugee from the Middle East wakes up next to an American backpacker who is himself the son of immigrants. With only a day until the two young men must each leave Amsterdam, they set off on a romantic journey through the city. Moved by the spirits of Rembrandt, Van Gogh, and Anne Frank, On That Day in Amsterdam witnesses these two young dreamers count down their remaining hours together, discovering the meaning of art, love, and loss.

Casting and creative team for On That Day in Amsterdam will be announced at a later date. On That Day in Amsterdam is produced in association with Ted Snowdon.

Tickets are also now on sale for The Confession of Lily Dare, written by and starring Charles Busch (The Tribute Artist, You Should Be So Lucky) and directed by Carl Andress (The Divine Sister, The Tribute Artist). Performances begin at the Cherry Lane Theatre (38 Commerce Street) on January 11, 2020, with opening night set for January 28, for a run through March 5, 2020. The Confession of Lily Dare is produced in association with Jamie deRoy.

Tickets for On That Day in Amsterdam and The Confession of Lily Dare start at $80, with additional premium seating options offered. All tickets are available at PrimaryStages.org or by calling OvationTix at 212-352-3101. Group tickets are available by contacting 212-840-9705 x204.

To celebrate the beginning of the 35th Anniversary Season, all tickets for the first two performances of On That Day in Amsterdam will be $35. In addition, Primary Stages will offer a $25 day-of online rush program for On That Day in Amsterdam and The Confession of Lily Dare, allowing anyone to purchase up to a pair of tickets beginning at 10am the morning of each performance.

Primary Stages also announced today that the Primary Stages 35th Anniversary Gala will take place on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 6:30 pm. The event, which will be held at Tribeca 360° (10 Desbrosses Street), will honor Pulitzer Prize nominee Theresa Rebeck (Downstairs, Bernhardt/Hamlet), and Tony Award-winning producers Jamie deRoy (The Ferryman, Little Women), Dasha Epstein (Ain't Misbehavin', Exits and Entrances), Susan Rose (The Band's Visit, Sabina), and Cheryl Wiesenfeld (Ain't Too Proud, In the Continuum).

The evening will feature performances and tributes by Charles Busch, Ann Harada, Kristine Nielsen, Will Roland, Julie White, and surprise guests.

The 2019 Honorary Committee includes Lynn Ahrens, Brooks Ashmanskas, Betty Buckley, Kerry Butler, Norbert Leo Butz, Adrienne Campbell-Holt, Will Chase, Rachel Chavkin, Tim Daly, Tyne Daly, Brandon Victor Dixon, Santino Fontana, Ann Harada, Robert Horn, Jayne Houdyshell, Anjelica Huston, Brian d'Arcy James, Cherry Jones, Janet McTeer, Bryce Pinkham, Richard Maltby, Jr., Kristine Nielsen, Chris Noth, Kelli O'Hara, John Procaccino, Sherie Rene Scott, Richard Thomas, Alex Timbers, Moritz von Stuelpnagel, John Weidman, and Julie White.

Tickets, starting at $750, and tables, starting at $10,000, can be purchased online at primarystages.org/gala or by calling 212.840.9705 x203. The Gala Benefit Committee includes Sue Breger (Co-Chair), Arlene L. Goldman (Co-Chair), Casey Childs, Jamie deRoy, Renee Landegger, and Carol Roaman.

The 35th Anniversary season will conclude with peerless by Jiehae Park (Hannah and the Dread Gazebo), directed by Margot Bordelon (Plot Points in Our Sexual Development). As part of the 35th Anniversary season, Primary Stages will offer an unprecedented expansion of their Free Student Matinee program and will present two weeks of Free Student Matinees for NYC Public school students during the production of peerless. Performance schedule, casting, and creative team for peerless will be announced at a later date.

Subscriptions are available at primarystages.org or by calling OvationTix at 212.352.3101.





