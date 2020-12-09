Primary Stages Announces New Date for Raúl Esparza-Led A CHRISTMAS CAROL Reading

PRIMARY STAGES has announced that the virtual benefit reading of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol, adapted by Theresa Rebeck & Erin Daley and directed by Theresa Rebeck will now take place on Friday December 18, 2020 at 8pm ET. Originally scheduled for Wednesday December 16, the live reading has been moved due to a scheduling conflict. The recording will now be available from Saturday December 19 through Tuesday December 22.

Starring four-time Tony Award nominee Raúl Esparza (Company, "Law & Order: SVU") as Scrooge, the cast will also include Mary Bacon (Coal Country), Abadi Bacon Leynse (A Christmas Carol), Kimberly Chatterjee (Pride and Prejudice), W. Tré Davis (Hamlet), David Mason (Seared), Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening) & Matthew Saldivar (Dracula).

Everyone knows and loves the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, the mean-spirited miser who is visited by three ghosts and transformed to help a family in need. This time-tested classic will feature Primary Stages family members from the past, present and future.

Tickets to the live performance on December 18 and VIP post-show holiday party with the cast are available for $100 at www.59e59.org/shows/show-detail/virtual-reading-a-christmas-carol. Reservations for the free viewing link for December 19-22 are available at www.59e59.org/shows/show-detail/virtual-reading-a-christmas-carol. Any donations made in addition to this reservation will benefit Primary Stages Teen Programs.