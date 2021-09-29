Primary Stages Announces 37th Annual Gala Honoring Sharon Washington

PRIMARY STAGES announced today that the 37th Annual Gala will honor Sharon Washington (Feeding the Dragon, While I Yet Live, String of Pearls) with the 2021 Einhorn Mentorship Award. Hosted by Judy Gold (25 Questions for a Jewish Mother, The Judy Show), the event will take place in person on Wednesday November 10, 2021, at 6:00pm at Sony Hall (235 W 46th St).

"Sharon Washington represents everything that we want to emulate in the theater," said Artistic Director Andrew Leynse. "As an actress, she has been in three Primary Stages productions (Feeding the Dragon, While I Yet Live and String of Pearls), originated the role of The Lady in the critically acclaimed musical The Scottsboro Boys on Broadway, and has built a successful career in film and television as well (Joker with Joaquin Phoenix, The Kitchen with Tiffany Haddish, "Bull"). With her solo play Feeding the Dragon (which was subsequently produced as an audio play by Audible and became a Top Ten Best Seller), Sharon took her most personal moments and turned them into rich, fulfilling characters that teach us of her own life stories. For her work on Feeding the Dragon, Sharon was nominated for Outer Critics Circle and Lucille Lortel Awards and won an Audelco Award for Solo Performance. She also proudly served as Primary Stages first Tow Foundation Playwright-in-Residence. As someone that has led the way for so many aspiring performers, held out her hand and inspired others, we are thrilled to present Sharon with the 2021 Einhorn Mentorship Award."

The evening will include cocktails, dinner and musical performances, directed by Michelle Bossy. Performers and presenters will be announced at a later date.

The Einhorn Mentorship Award is awarded each year to someone in the Primary Stages community who has been a true mentor and inspiration to those who work with them. Past recipients include Jeanine Tesori, Kimberly Senior, Judy Gold, and Adam Gwon.

The Gala Benefit Committee includes Sue Breger, Chair; Jamie deRoy; Arlene Goldman; Eleanor Holtzman; Carol Roaman; and Mary Susnjara.

Primary Stages Gala will be its first public, in-person event in 18 months. The Gala is Primary Stages largest annual fundraiser, and its income provides critical support for the company's free educational programs benefiting over 1,000 New York City public school students and teachers annually. Single tickets are $750, and tables start at $2,500. The most up-to-date COVID-19 safety protocols will be enforced to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable experience for all. For more information, please call 212.840.9705 x214 or visit primarystages.org/gala.