Premiere of LAMBS TO SLAUGHTER to Open This Week at the Cherry Lane Theater

Negro Ensemble Company, Inc. will present the premiere of "Lambs to Slaughter" by Khalil Kain Off-Broadway at the Cherry Lane Theater June 16 to July 3. Playwright Khalil Kain is a leading actor and well-known urban icon. Development has been underway through the last two years under the direction of Reginald L. Douglas, a distinguished developer of new works and advocate for new voices.

The play, written in verse, is a sophisticated, nuanced, realistic drama of a single mother who has lost her older son to gun violence and must navigate the mourning process with the help of an upstairs neighbor and an ex-lover. She fears failing her younger son, who wrestles with his own demons and guilt. As the title suggests, it is a kaddish for the many young men who have lived their lives "one decision away from death."

At its heart, the play's overall tone is sophisticated and nuanced, sensitively illuminating its compelling subject matter. What emerges is a daring and polished combination of spoken word, jazz and family drama. Imagine a choreopoem (like "for colored girls...") with traditional structure and realism.

The play's instrumental underscore is provided by Keith Edward Johnson, who was musical director/composer for "Ruined" by Lynn Nottage (Pulitzer Prize) and "Spunk" by George C. Wolfe, among others.

Playwright Khalil Kain acts the part of the ex-lover. He is renowned for his performances in the 1992 crime thriller "Juice" and the UPN/CW sitcom "Girlfriends" (2001-2008). He played the title role in Showtime's "The Tiger Woods Story." Most recently (January 2022), he co-wrote, directed and appeared in "The Millennial," an original film for BET+.

Interesting to note, Khalil Kain's father, Gylan Kain, is a founding member of the Original Last Poets (along with Felipe Luciano and David Nelson) and personally created the aggressive, rhythmic delivery of spoken word aka performance poetry as it is known today.

Terayle Hill, known for the character of Marquise in the "Step Up" series on STARZ, plays the surviving son (Emmett).

The single mother (Joan) is played by Adiagha Faizah and her caring upstairs neighbor (Athena) is played by Shaquila Gooden.

SCHEDULE UPDATE:



June 16 to July 3, 2022

Cherry Lane Theatre, 38 Commerce Street

Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 PM, Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM but 8:00 PM only on June 18 and July 3.

Runs two hours including intermission.

Critics are invited on or after June 17 (opening date).