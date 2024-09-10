Pregones/PRTT Unveils 2024-25 Season Featuring Musical Performances & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Now celebrating a decade of stellar Latinx live arts programming in The Bronx and Manhattan, Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater (aka Pregones/PRTT) is proud to unveil highlight performances in its 2024-2025 Season including works by award-winning resident and visiting artists.

The calendar kicks off in October with the 7th Edition of SolFest: A Latiné Theater Festival, the prized collaboration between Pregones/PRTT and The Sol Project, followed by the much-anticipated New York Premiere of Austin-based playwright Virginia Grise's Riding the Currents of the Wilding Wind, and the Los Angeles Premiere of Rosalba Rolón's The Red Rose as part of Encuentro 2024: A National Theater Festival organized by The Latino Theater Company. December ushers in the World Premiere of Nuyorican playwright Matt Barbot's the beautiful land i seek (la linda tierra que busco yo), co-produced with Latinx Playwrights Circle and Fault Line Theater for Pregones/PRTT's Plataforma: The Bronx-Broadway Showcase for Latiné Theater.

Spring 2025 highlights include the World Premiere of Jorge B. Merced's Parrots at The Pagoda, Alejandra Ramos Riera's interactive forum theater play Burned, and the workshop production of Dulcineas, the newest work in Pregones/PRTT's original repertory. For tickets and more information visit and sign up for email updates at www.pregonesprtt.org.

“Unearthing stories —whether real or fictional— not commonly shared on stage is one of the challenges that excite us the most as a theater company,” says Rosalba Rolón, founding Artistic Director of Pregones/PRTT. “It is also what connects us with our visiting artists. More often than not, we discover immediate, urgent relevance to our collective lives, and love sharing our findings with our audience. Our 2024-25 Season is bursting with extraordinary tales and memorable characters, with all the attending lessons, surprises, and joys that audiences have come to expect from Pregones/PRTT.”

MORE ABOUT PREGONES/PRTT'S HIGHLIGHTS:

Pregones/PRTT and The Sol Project, dedicated to amplifying Latiné voices and building a body of work for the new American theater, are pleased to announce the 7th Edition of SolFest: A Latiné Theater Festival. The five-day program will run on October 6-10 with both online and in-person events including four evenings of live programming at Puerto Rican Traveling Theater in Manhattan. Past and representative SolFest featured artists include Evelina Fernández, Julissa Contreras, Karen Zacarías, Jesús I. Valles, eppchez yo-sí yes, Oscar A. L. Cabrera, among many others. Admission to readings, panels, and screenings is free.

Created in collaboration with musical director Martha Gonzalez and writer Virginia Grise, Riding the Currents of the Wilding Wind is an all-in-one concert, album, and live theater performance directed by Kendra Ware. Stories from Their Dogs Came with Them by Helena María Viramontes are brought to life in a multifaceted sonic landscape—a mix of Mexican and Afro-Cuban rhythms, jazz, funk, rock and gospel—performed by Martha Gonzalez, Tylana Enomoto, Juan Perez, and actor Lulu Matute. The music is matched by a rich visual world created by set designer Tanya Orellana, video artist Yee Eun Nam, lighting designer María Cristina Fusté, and costume designer David Arevalo.

Winner of the 2024 Talía Award for Best Contemporary Hispanic Performing Arts Production in New York, The Red Rose pays homage to Afro Puerto Rican luminary Jesús Colón—foundational figure in Puerto Rican/Latiné New York and influential chronicler of the early Pan-Caribbean migrant experience. The musical centers on the lifelong romance between Colón and his wife Rufa "Concha" Concepción Fernández, and on his fateful encounter with undercover NYPD/FBI agent Mildred Blauvelt, culminating with his historic appearance before the House Un-American Activities Committee in 1959. Book and Lyrics by Rosalba Rolón. Music by Desmar Guevara. Additional Music and Lyrics by Danny Rivera. Directed by Rosalba Rolón.

It's 1950. Oscar and Gris hurtle towards Washington, DC on a mission: strike in the name of Puerto Rican independence. When their trip goes off the rails, the two men confront familiar faces from the past, new questions about the future, and a tough decision to stay the course or get off the train. If only the other passengers would stop interrupting! Loosely based on historical events and definitely based on recent ones, the beautiful land i seek (la linda tierra que busco yo) is a funny, gripping rollercoaster ride through Puerto Rico's relationship to the United States. A co-production with Latinx Playwrights Circle and Fault Line Theater for Pregones/PRTT's Plataforma: The Bronx-Broadway Showcase for Latiné Theater. Written by Matt Barbot. Directed by José Zayas.

Alejandra Ramos Riera's interactive forum theater play tells the story of Linda, a former hospital worker during the COVID-19 pandemic who now shares living space with her sister Chelsea and Chelsea's boyfriend Joe. Mentally and physically exhausted, Linda's calls for help go mostly unheeded while Chelsea and Joe have problems of their own. The play culminates with the audience deciding the outcome. Developed with support from the Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund for Pregones/PRTT's Abrazo/Embrace initiative for community wellness. Directed by Jorge B. Merced.

A drag origins story inspired by the life and times of Johnny Rodríguez, standout vocalist and trios musician, pioneering female impersonator and empresario, owner of legendary El Cotorrito club in Puerto Rico, and brother to the also legendary Tito “El Inolvidable” Rodríguez. Prepare to be transported into his world, rife with vibrant costumes and timeless songs, every element crafted to immerse you in the journey of this queer trailblazer and all-around icon. Written and directed by Jorge B. Merced. Music by Johnny Rodríguez. Arrangements by Ricardo Pons and Desmar Guevara. Musical Direction by Desmar Guevara.

On her newest creation with our acting and music ensemble, United States Artists Fellow and Doris Duke Artist Award winner Rosalba Rolón revisits a classic of Spanish and world literature — Miguel de Cervantes's Don Quixote— to unlock the poetry and humor of its women characters. The production revels in the classic knight errant tales in unexpected new ways. Conceived, adapted, and directed by Rosalba Rolón.

2024-2025 SEASON LOCATIONS AND TICKETS

All New York-based programs will run at Pregones/PRTT's facilities in The Bronx and Off-Broadway: Pregones Theater (Pregones) on 575 Walton Avenue, Bronx, NY 10451, and Puerto Rican Traveling Theater (PRTT) on 304 W 47 Street, New York, NY 10036. Performances of The Red Rose for Encuentro 2024 will run at the Los Angeles Theatre Center, 514 S. Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA 90013.

TICKETS for THE BEAUTIFUL LAND I SEEK and RIDING THE CURRENTS OF THE WILDING WIND are available now starting at $25 online at PregonesPRTT.org or by phone at 718-585-1202. Admission to SOLFEST is FREE.

DISCOUNTS: Members enjoy the best prices plus additional exclusive benefits, find out more at pregonesprtt.org/donate/become-a-member/. Seniors and Students enjoy reduced rates year-round, online or by phone. Special pricing for Groups of 10 or more is available by phone or by email at info@pregones.org.

