Political Drama FARRAGUT NORTH Returns To NYC Just Ahead Of 2020

5th Floor Theatre Company, a nonprofit organization supporting emerging theatre artists in New York City as they build a foundation for their careers, will present Farragut North, a play by Beau Willimon (House of Cards) in its first New York City production in more than a decade.

Directed by Alex McKhann (SubUrbia), Farragut North will open as a strictly limited engagement November 6 at the intimate Hudson Guild Theatre in Chelsea. Performance times are November 6 at 8 PM, November 7 at 8 PM, November 8 at 8 PM and November 9 at 2 PM and 8 PM.

The engagement will partner 5th Floor Theatre Company for the first time with Manhattan Young Democrats, the official youth arm of the Democratic Party in New York County whose mission is to educate and activate Manhattan's young progressives and empower them to get involved to effect change in the world. The organization will have representatives at each of the five performances to offer information on how to get involved this election cycle both in their district and beyond.

"The Manhattan Young Democrats are proud to partner with 5th Floor Theatre Company to engage voters as we approach 2020," said KT Sagona, President of the Manhattan Young Democrats. "Each performance will not only be a highly entertaining experience, but an educational one as well."

First produced in 2008 and adapted into the Oscar-nominated film The Ides of March, Beau Willimon's play is as timely as ever as we once again enter the quadrennial race for the American presidency. The play depicts a fictitious race for the Democratic presidential nomination as well-established frontrunners fight off long-shot idealists, and as their staffers fight even harder for their place in the pecking order. All the while, questions persist about whether a moral compass has any place in the political big leagues - and just how much is sacrificed in the name of 'victory.'

Farragut North stars Julia Baker, Will Cary, Don Comas, Joshua Horvitz, Nicky Khor, Nate Shinners and Sarah Suzuki. The creative team also includes Matt McAlister (Assistant Director), Tom Blushi (Stage Manager), Brian Pacelli (Set Design), Brighid DeAngelis (Costume Design), Leslie Gray (Lighting Design), and Jessica Owens (Dramaturg). Casting is by Nikki Grillos.

Major support is provided by Production Underwriters Michael Sancilio and Nico Victorino, Executive Producers Tanner Kaufman and William C. Silverman, and Associate Producers Gabrielle Nadig (Little Woods, King Jack) and Roberta Nelson. Farragut North is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York.

Hudson Guild Theatre is located at 441 West 26th Street (between 9th Avenue and 10th Avenue). Tickets are $25 (general admission) and $20 (students and 5th Floor alumni). For tickets, visit Brown Paper Tickets. For more information, visit 5thFloor.org.





