Podcast: 'Keith Price's Curtain Call' with the Cast of Off-Broadway's CAMP MORNING WOOD

A fresh and all-new(d) off-Broadway musical is pitching its tent on 42nd Street, as Camp Morning Wood, A Very Naked Musical launched a four-week limited engagement. I got a chance to sit with some of the performers and creatives in this campy, yet brave and heartfelt show.

Yes, Alex Gagne, Tim Garnham, Bryan Songy, Sean Stephens, Anthony Logan Cole, Courtney Dease, Najee Gabay-Knight, Michael Witkes, and Brady Vignes are baring it all under the creative direction of Jay Falzone and Marc Eardley, but their characters have heart and soul.

Please enjoy my conversation with these awesome creatives and brave performers. Click HERE for tickets and more information about the show.

Listen to the episode here:

From red carpets to recording studios and everywhere in between, Keith Price, comedian, former producer and on air personality/theater reporter for Sirius XM OUT Q (Behind the Curtain, Backstage Skinny), Guest Critic on NY 1, and now podcaster, takes his endearing and warm interviewing style, combines it with his passion and love for theater (Broadway, Off Broadway, Off Broadway, Regional), and brings you some great conversations with some pretty amazing people.

Recent episodes of the podcast are available now via free subscription to Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play Music, Mixcloud, and Soundcloud. There you can access some of his previous podcasts featuring Chita Rivera, Leslie Uggams, Jessica Lange, Judith Light, Chuck Cooper, Betty Buckley, Danny Burstein, Andy Karl, Orfeh, Michael Feinstein, Jane Krakowski, Brandon Uranowitz, Montego Glover, Lea Salonga, Kate Baldwin, Jenn Colella, Laura Linney, Martha Plimpton, Sheldon and Margery Harnick, and so many more.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories