Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Play Reading Fridays Postpones DOG SEES GOD

Article Pixel Jun. 3, 2020  

Play Reading Fridays Postpones DOG SEES GODPlay Reading Fridays, a new company set to do bi-monthly readings of plays for The Actors Fund until New York theatre comes back, has postponed their next production.

Producers Alison Tanney and Tim Realbuto, along with Associate Producer Ross Cohen, have decided to postpone their upcoming performance of Bert V. Royal's Peanuts satire "DOG SEES GOD: CONFESSIONS OF A TEENAGE BLOCKHEAD", which was set for Friday, June 12th.

A statement from the company says: "During this important time in our nation, we have decided that it was best to stand with our friends in the theatre community and beyond."

A new date and casting information will be available in the coming weeks.


Donations

Arts Orgs

Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Watch HAIRSPRAY LIVE!, Starring Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Kristin Chenoweth, and More- Live Now!
  • HAIRSPRAY LIVE!, Starring Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Kristin Chenoweth, and More, Will Be Broadcast Online
  • Kelli O'Hara, Jeremy Jordan and Jessie Mueller Will Take Part in Seth Rudetsky's Virtual Concert Series- Kicks Off May 31st!
  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper