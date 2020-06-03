Play Reading Fridays Postpones DOG SEES GOD

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Play Reading Fridays, a new company set to do bi-monthly readings of plays for The Actors Fund until New York theatre comes back, has postponed their next production.

Producers Alison Tanney and Tim Realbuto, along with Associate Producer Ross Cohen, have decided to postpone their upcoming performance of Bert V. Royal's Peanuts satire "DOG SEES GOD: CONFESSIONS OF A TEENAGE BLOCKHEAD", which was set for Friday, June 12th.

A statement from the company says: "During this important time in our nation, we have decided that it was best to stand with our friends in the theatre community and beyond."

A new date and casting information will be available in the coming weeks.

