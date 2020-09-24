Play-PerView Will Reunite Broadway Cast of NEXT FALL

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The stream takes place on Saturday, October 10th at 7:00pm EST.

Play-PerView will present Next Fall, Saturday, October 10th at 7:00pm EST.

The stream will reunite the Broadway cast of the production, written by Geoffrey Nauffts, which includes Patrick Breen, Maddie Corman, Sean Dugan, Patrick Heusinger, Connie Ray, and Cotter Smith.

The production is directed by Sheryl Kaller.



Next Fall finds devoutly-religious Luke and atheist Adam five years into their committed relationship, and explores how they make it work-despite their differences. But when an accident changes everything, Adam must turn to Luke's family for support... and answers.



Proceeds benefit Teens For Food Justice.

Learn more at https://www.play-perview.com/events.html.

